Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: QB Concerns, Coaching, and More
Part 1 of a post-Seattle game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Josh Allen (via email):
Great article about their quotes coming back to bite them in the ass, and equally good show with David Hyde. Thank you for reminding us how they were worried about hurting Tua's feelings and that was the reasoning why they didn't bring in a guy like Justin Fields. At this point Tom Brady is the only man who could salvage this season. If they bring in Russell Wilson, then I will be sitting the rest of this season out. If they can't beg Tom Brady out of retirement, then they need to trade Tyreek Hill while he still has value. He has been a major distraction!
Hey Josh (your name won’t going over well with Dolphins fans), thanks for the kind words, but I have to tell you the Tom Brady ship has sailed. As for the Tyreek “distraction” angle, I have a bit of a hard time with that one considering his best game of the season came right after the incident outside Hard Rock Stadium. I also would not expect a trade for Russell Wilson, though that made have made sense in the offseason.
From Stuart Kahl (via email):
Hi Alain, as you stated in one of your articles regarding Skylar Thompson, “he gave no one a reason for the Dolphins to feel confident with him at quarterback moving forward if he's healthy enough to play.” It was obvious to me that Tim Boyle (career with 4 TDs to 12 INTs) immediately looked more comfortable playing QB against the Seahawks. I know we signed Tyler Huntley, but realistically, how long does it take a veteran QB with no experience in the Shanahan offense to learn it well enough to play and be effective? As far as rumors go, I say no to Russell Wilson. I’m OK with Bryce Young as a project, but probably after the season is over and only if he doesn’t cost too much. IF Mac Jones wouldn’t cost too much, I could see him as a possibility this year, but I would wonder if he could run the offense effectively in the time he would have before Tua returns, assuming he is. My guess is that unless Thompson goes on the IR, we will go with Boyle, Huntley and Thompson the rest of the year or until Tua is available.
Hey Stuart, among the quarterbacks you mentioned, I don’t see the Steelers trading Russell Wilson, I’m not a big fan of Mac Jones and Bryce Young would be interesting for the future at a low price. But I do suspect it’ll be Thompson, Boyle and Huntley until Tua returns.
From Mike (via email):
Hey Alain, where to begin? Very questionable play calling and game management by McDaniel. The 4th-and-1 57 yard FG, getting plays in and out and not sticking with the run were the most obvious problems. The run game was doing well. Why call so many passes when your OL is failing and all the sacks were killing drives? 1st and goal at the 5 after the interception. Why not run the darn ball 4 times when the run is working? Yes, the crowd was loud… but 11 penalties? 4 on special teams? 3 on Julian Hill? Where is the discipline? No obvious adjustments to the pass rush. 10 days to prepare and you put THIS out there? Finally to the questions: Is McDaniel in over his head or was this a (REALLY) bad day? Do you think Grier is still satisfied with his OL?
Hey Mike, I do think it was a less-than-stellar day at the office for McDaniel. I still think he’s a good coach, but he’s not perfect (because no coach is perfect). I will take exception to your idea of running four times from the 5 because the “running game was working.” Was it really, though? De’Von Achane had 11 carries on 30 yards, so I’m not there with you. As for Grier and the O-line, yeah, I would think that maybe he’s just a little bit concerned right now (still less than the media, though).
From Brandon Quinn (via email):
I have two suggestions, and I’d like your thoughts. Because that wasn't even painful, it was downright soul-crushing, and if we’re going to lose, I’d like to either be entertained, or be optimistic for the future. I can’t take another week of 12 and 13 personnel featuring guys like Julian Hill and Tanner Conner running seam routes. 1) We put Reek in as our shotgun-option QB (think the Packers Week 2 Malik Willis package), with Achane and Wright in the backfield and Waddle running the potential jet sweep, every single snap. 2) We trade literally everyone, nobody off limits, eat the insane cap hits because we gave out all those dumb extensions, and load up for Arch Manning in two years.
Hey Brandon, man, we’re going drastic here! I’ll give you points for originality here, but no. On both counts. Speaking only for myself, too, I don’t want to see anything resembling the Wildcat again. I had more than my feel a decade ago.
From Marc Stevens (@MarcSte52283314):
One of the things I noticed on the last game, the offensive line's arms. None of them looked toned, like they hadn't been working out. Do you think that conditioning could be leading to a lot of these injuries? I know everyone has them, but I'm looking at the types of injuries.
Hey Marc, the Dolphins rely on sports science and analytics as much as any team around, if not more, and they’re very well tuned in making sure their players are in shape. So, no, it’s not a conditioning issue. And as for the offensive linemen, those guys might not look toned, but that doesn’t mean they’re not strong.
From James (@Jay7kilo):
Having a touchback go to the 30 isn’t going to change the kickoffs. What do you think about making the touchback at the 40 or moving the kicker further back?
Hey James, yes on either. Anything to bring the spark this new “dynamic kickoff” was supposed to have but clearly doesn’t.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE OUTLOOK
From StartAbroad (@abroad_start):
Our offensive line hasn't been great, and it seems to my untrained eye that Robert Jones is a liability. Thoughts on Jones, specifically, and if there are alternatives until Wynn comes back?
If we’re being honest, neither guard has been especially impressive so far this season, but there’s really no other alternative on the roster until Isaiah Wynn can get back, whenever that might be. I don’t really see Lester Cotton as an upgrade over either Jones or Eichenberg.
From Jay Shilas (@JayShilas):
Betting man, how many different QBs will start for dolphins this year? Over 4.5?
Hey Jay, man, that would make for quite the season, wouldn’t it, if we came close to that number? It’s gotta be under. I do think we’ll be at three after the Monday night game, though.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
What’s your prognosis with the Dolphins facing Tennessee and then New England before Week 6 bye? Can Miami scratch out a pair of wins to change the team’s momentum?
Hey Ed, the Dolphins sure have the right opponents to get right before their bye, though I wouldn’t take anything for granted right now. I think it’s the defense that really needs to step up here because the Tennessee offense is turnover-prone and the New England offense is just bad period.
From James (@Jay7kilo):
I guess we can say the Skylar thing is over. It’s in everyone’s best interest Miami drafts a quarterback. I believe they should draft the quarterback early, and what do you think about it being Cam Ward from Miami? I believe he can fit the system.
Hey James, I would love for it to be Cam Ward — if the Dolphins actually do draft a quarterback early, which I’ll believe when I see it. But not sure Cam Ward is realistic because he’s got the look of a high first-round pick and I’m not ready yet to say the Dolphins will have one of the top picks.