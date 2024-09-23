Dolphins-Seahawks Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins not only didn't bounce back when they faced the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, they might have taken another step backward.
The Dolphins, coming off a 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, were playing in Seattle for the first time since the 2016 season opener when they dropped a 12-10 decision and didn't make it even remotely that close Sunday in a 24-3 loss.
Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, we broke down the five biggest storylines, so it's time to revisit those to see how they played out.
SHOWTIME FOR SKYLAR
Before the game: The Dolphins' decision to stay the course at quarterback in the offseason will face its first major challenge in this game, with Skylar Thompson making his first start since the 2022 playoff loss at Bufalo. While Thompson's starts in his five career appearances are mediocre and didn't exactly shine in training camp or the preseason (except for the preseason finale this year before an interception), head coach Mike McDaniel and his teammates all expressed their confidence he would get the job done. Of course, this is exactly what they should be doing and the proof will be on the field withi his performance.
During the game: There's really no way of putting it nicely, this was a very rough outing for Thompson. He looked indecisive from the start — actually right after his 22-yard completion to De'Von Achane lined up in the slot on the Dolphins' very first offensive snap — and just unsure of himself in the pocket. Thompson completed 13 of 19 passes for 107 yards and had an 82.6 passer rating, and he also was sacked five times before leaving the game with a chest injury. In short, he gave no one a reason for the Dolphins to feel confident with him at quarterback moving forward if he's healthy enough to play.
CAN HILL AND WADDLE BE HILL AND WADDLE AGAIN?
Before the game: Tua Tagovailoa's concussion obviously was the big story of the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills, but right next in line might have been Buffalo's ability to take Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out of the game. Their combined 65 receiving yards was the lowest since they became teammates in 2022 (they never failed to reach 100 yards between the two of them last season). This came after the Dolphins defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 thanks to Hill's 80-yard touchdown and Waddle's 63-yard reception. The two receivers obviously don't have the chemistry with Thompson they have with Tua, but they need to be factors in this game.
During the game: This really wasn't much better than the Buffalo game. This time, it was 66 combined yards for Hill and Waddle, with the former getting 40 and the latter a mere 26. Some of it again had to do with how Seattle defended them, but there also was the issue of the pass protection simply not holding up or Thompson not getting them the ball.
WEAVER VS. FORMER RAVENS COLLEAGUE
Before the game: This game marks the first of two matchups for Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver against a colleague on the 2023 Baltimore Ravens defensive staff, and this one is against new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. And while his players will have to execute whatever game plan he comes up with, Weaver's defense could and should play a large role if the Dolphins are going to pull out the upset victory. And let's remember this was a defense that was talking during training camp about a new tone, a bullying attitude. This would be a great time to see it.
During the game: The stats certainly would suggest that Macdonald had the better of this matchup, but what can be said about Weaver and the Dolphins defense is that the group gave the offense a fighting chance in the second half by keeping it a two-score game until the last stages. But the Dolphins needed a better effort at the start from the defense, which gave up 151 yards and 17 points in the first quarter.
BREWER AND WILLIAMS TAKE CENTER STAGE
Before the game: As with every game, the offensive lines could play a significant role in the outcome, and this will be no different. If the Dolphins defense is to have success, it likely means getting the better of Seattle center Connor Williams, who of course was Miami center last season before he left as a free agent following his serious knee injury. On the flip side, new Dolphins center Aaron Brewer and his line mates need to help make things as easy as possible as Thompson.
During the game: Again, the team stats would suggest a much better performance for Williams than Brewer, though Pro Football Focus actually gave the current Dolphins center a better grade for the game. Williams also did commit two penalties on one drive (holding, false start) and the Seattle running game really didn't do much until the final drive when Zach Charbonnet gained 42 of his 91 rushing yards.
ANOTHER BUSY DAY FOR ACHANE?
Before the game: While Hill and Waddle were awful quiet (too quiet) against Buffalo, running back De' Von Achane was quite busy, racking up a career-high 29 touches and compiling more than 150 yards from scrimmage. With Raheem Mostert likely out again, Achane figures to get another heavy work load and how he produces could make the different for Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins offense, and further advance Achane's ascension to clear No. 1 status.
During the game: Achane again was the busiest Dolphins offensive player, but his touches actually went down by more than half (from 29 to 14). Achane again led the team in yards from scrimmage, but this time his total was an uninspiring 58 yards. The inability to spring him loose obviously played a role in the Dolphins offense's struggles. What remained clear, judging by the snap counts, is that Achane clearly is the feature back while Raheem Mostert is sidelined — and maybe will remain that way the rest of the season.