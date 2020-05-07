Don Shula's Hall of Fame career will be showcased in a couple of television episodes this weekend on NBC Sports and ESPN2.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., NBC will present segments the NFL 100: Greatest Teams episode at 3 p.m. ET.

The No. 1 team on the list, voted upon by an 80-person panel comprised of experts selected by NFL media and The Associated Press, was the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

That team produced the only perfect season in NFL history, going 17-0 after a 14-0 regular season and playoff victories against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII.

Also at 3 p.m. on Saturday, ESPN2 will feature "Peyton's Places: The Final Destination." Included will be highlights from Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII when Shula and the Dolphins repeat as champions with a 24-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings to cap a 32-2 run over those two seasons.

Additionally, the "Peyton's Places" episode features a conversation with Shula and a group of his players.

Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90. He is the winningest coach in NFL history with 347 victories (including playoffs) and had only two losing seasons in his 33 years with the Baltimore Colts and Dolphins.

-------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.