Final NFL 2023 Week 6 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Things just keep getting worse for the New England Patriots, and two former Miami Dolphins starters were front and center during the pivotal moments of their latest loss against the Las Vegas Raiders — and not in a good way.

The Patriots dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 21-17 loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday clinched by a sack by Maxx Crosby for a safety followed by the Raiders recovering the onside free kick.

Crosby sacked Mac Jones after easily — laughably, really — getting around both Gesicki and right tackle Vederian Lowe.

That play right after a delay-of-game penalty, which came after DeVante Parker dropped a perfect bomb from Jones past midfield.

Unlike Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who said after a bad drop in the Eagles' loss against the New York Jets that he simply has to catch the ball, Parker said after the game that ball hit his fingertips ("I think, but I didn't get full grasp of it") when replays showed it clearly did more than that.

If Parker and Gesicki were supposed to be big factors in the New England offense, it sure hasn't worked out that way and it's partly why the Patriots are the only team in the NFL not to top 20 points in any game this season.

In five games, Parker has 13 receptions for 136 yards with a mediocre 10.5 average; Gesicki has played all six games and has 15 catches for 144 yards. Neither has scored a touchdown.

The Dolphins, of course, will see Parker and Gesicki a week from Sunday when the Patriots come to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8.

CHIEFS CHALLENGE

The game against New England, of course, will precede the showdown in Germany against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are somewhat quietly just humming along in 2023.

The Chiefs haven't necessarily been blowing out teams, but they've won five games in a row and what's worrisome for the rest of the AFC is their defense appears to have caught up to their offense.

The latest example was the Thursday night victory against Denver, an efficient 19-8 win where the defense held the (admittedly dysfunctional) Broncos to 197 yards while coming up with three takeaways.

Chris Jones is leading the way with 5.5 sacks for a defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed.

The Chiefs are among four teams ranking in the top 10 in both offense and defense, along with Philadelphia, Detroit and San Francisco.

QBs ON THE MEND

Three quarterbacks still on the Dolphins schedule either left their game or were evaluated for an injury in Week 6.

The most prominent is Bills QB Josh Allen, who had his right shoulder examined in the blue tent after being shoved by a Giants defender during Buffalo's ugly 14-9 Sunday night victory.

Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, sustained a back injury and was taken to a hospital after the Raiders' victory against New England. This continues a pattern for Garoppolo of numerous injuries, so who knows whether he'll be at quarterback for Las Vegas when they come to Hard Rock Stadium when the Dolphins return from their bye Nov. 19.

And then there's Ryan Tannehill, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Tennessee's 24-16 loss against Baltimore in London. Tannehill also had an ankle injury in 2022 but that one required surgery and this one reportedly would not.

Given that Tennessee doesn't come to Miami until Dec. 11, expect Tannehill to be in the lineup — barring another injury, of course.

QUICK HITTERS

-- Two 2023 Dolphins opponents were involved in the Monday night game, and it turned out to be a typical Chargers game in that they found a way to lose as they so often do. This time, it was about giving up a first down on Dallas' game-winning field goal drive on a third-and-19 because of a defensive holding penalty and the offense turning the ball over on its final possession when Justin Herbert threw off balance in the face of pressure and rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston let veteran CB Stephon Gilmore outmuscle him for the pick. This was not a great outing for Herbert, who missed two open shots downfield to a wide open Keenan Allen. The Chargers also gave up three points when they went for it on fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line and Herbert threw incomplete. For Dallas, it was a good rebound game for QB Dak Prescott after his rough outing against San Francisco.

-- The Baltimore defense came up with a strong outing to overcome major red zone issues against Tennessee, holding the Titans to 233 total yards despite a 61-yard run by Derrick Henry. Former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney had two of six sacks for the Ravens, who the Dolphins will face in Baltimore on New Year's Eve.

-- With the Eagles and 49ers both losing Sunday, this marked the earliest since 2017 that there were no unbeaten teams remaining.

-- The Jets went into their bye at 3-3 following their upset victory against the Eagles, but it came on a day when they needed four takeaways to overcome a 348-244 yardage disadvantage and a 2-for-11 showing on third down. If the Jets are to entertain serious playoff hopes, they absolutely will need more from Zach Wilson and their offense.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

