Final Projected Dolphins 2024 Schedule
The NFL regular season schedule won't be officially announced until Wednesday night, but we now have a finalized projected schedule based on reports and sources.
The one game that stands out: a Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The teams last met in 2022 and that game at Hard Rock Stadium was played on Christmas Day — Green Bay left Miami with a 26-20 victory.
It certainly wouldn't be the first time the Dolphins have played on Thanksgiving, though they've never done it at night.
The Dolphins faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 1973, 1993, 1999, 2003 and 2011; the Detroit Lions in 2006; and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977.
And based on the schedule leaks and sources, the Dolphins should be looking at five prime-time games: a Week 4 Monday night rematch against the Tennessee Titans; a Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at SoFi Stadium; and a Week 17 Sunday night game at the Cleveland Browns.
This would mark the second Sunday night game in that place for the Dolphins, though the 2022 matchup was against the L.A. Chargers.
The one game that's officially been announced is the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which will be Thursday, Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
According to NFL Schedule Update, the other two Thanksgiving Day game will be Chicago at Detroit at 12:30 p.m. ET and the New York Giants at Dallas at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Times for day games will be coming with the official announcement of the schedule.
THE PROJECTED DOLPHINS SCHEDULE (per reports and sources)
-- Week 1, home against the Jacksonville Jaguars
-- Week 2, home vs. the Buffalo Bills (Thursday night)
-- Week 3, at Seattle Seahawks
-- Week 4, home vs. Tennessee Titans (Monday night)
-- Week 5, at New England
-- Week 6, Bye
-- Week 7, at Indianapolis Colts
-- Week 8, home vs. Arizona Cardinals
-- Week 9, at Buffalo Bills
-- Week 10, at Los Angeles Rams (Monday night)
-- Week 11, home vs. Las Vegas Raiders
-- Week 12, home vs. New England Patriots
-- Week 13, at Green Bay Packers (Thursday night)
-- Week 14, home vs. New York Jets
-- Week 15, at Houston Texans
-- Week 16, home vs. San Francisco 49ers
-- Week 17, at Cleveland Browns (Sunday night)
-- Week 18 (season finale), at New York Jets