Super Bowl Hero Fernandez Dies; Examining His Place in Dolphins History

The members of the Miami Dolphins' vaunted "No-Name Defense" have gotten their share of recognition since those glory days of the franchise.

But Manny Fernandez might be someone who still managed to fly a bit under the radar except for the most diehard fans of the team.

In fact, a strong case could be made he was the Dolphins' best player in their three consecutive Super Bowl appearances of the 1970s, the last two ending with Miami celebrating a championship.

Fernandez, a starting defensive tackle on that splendid defense, passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on social media.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/nh0xcQ0YIX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 26, 2026

FERNANDEZ'S DOLPHINS CAREER

Fernandez joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 1968, becoming an immediate starter for the young franchise that had begun play two years earlier.

Fernandez spent his entire eight-year NFL career with Miami, 93 of the 103 games he played. He finished his career with 35 sacks (though this didn't become an official stat until 1982), putting him third among all-time Dolphins defensive tackle behind Bob Baumhower (39) and current Dolphins player Zach Sieler (35.5).

When the Dolphins earned their first-ever playoff berth in 1970, Fernandez got an MVP vote.

He was voted in 1990 to the Dolphins' Silver Anniversary Team and later was named to the Dolphins' All-Time Team in 2007.

He authored one of the most memorable defensive plays in team history during the perfect 1972 season when he literally stole a handoff from Buffalo Bills running back Jim Braxton.

Manny Fernandez, should’ve been named Super Bowl MVP in the Miami Dolphins Perfect Season and had one of the greatest plays I’ve ever seen — he stole the opposing team’s handoff.



Haven’t ever seen that play replicated before or since.



RIP Manny Fernandez #75. pic.twitter.com/x7zCdGxYsF — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) May 26, 2026

FERNANDEZ'S SUPER PERFORMANCES

But it was in the biggest game where Fernandez really shined, with not one, not two, but three standout performances in the Super Bowl.

In the Super Bowl VII victory against Washington that capped the perfect season, Fernandez put on a clinic as he consistently found himself in the opposing backfield. While the popular story of him finishing with 17 tackles doesn't match the official gamebook, what's undeniable is that he was the most dominant player in the game.

Safety Jake Scott was named Super Bowl MVP because of his two interceptions, but Fernandez's performance didn't go unnoticed by his teammates.

"It was the game of his life — in fact, it was the most dominant game by a defensive lineman in the history of the game, and he would never be given much credit for it," the late Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti said. "They should have given out two games and made Manny Fernandez the co-MVP with Jake Scott."

Fernandez had a sack in that victory against Washington, just as he did the next year when the Dolphins repeated with a 24-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings and just he had in the team's first Super Bowl appearance.

In fact, Fernandez was one of the few players who stood out for Miami in its 24-3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, as he established himself as a standout on the big stage.

Fernandez undeniably ranks among the great defensive tackles in team history along with Baumhower and Tim Bowens, and at this time it's tough to argue against being the team's best Super Bowl performer.