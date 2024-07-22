All Dolphins

Former Dolphins' Center Connor Williams Makes Free Agent Visit Tuesday

Despite tearing an ACL late last season, Williams looks to catch on with an NFL team as soon as possible, with training camps opening this week.

Scott Salomon

Jul 26, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) talks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Jul 26, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Connor Williams (58) talks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Miami Dolphins' center Connor Williams will make his first free agent visit since his contract with the Dolphins expired in March.

Per a social media post by ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who was the first to report the news of the visit, Williams will visit Seattle to meet with the Seahawks and first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks open training camp on Tuesday and currently have three inexperienced centers on the roster. Nick Harris, Olusegun Oluwatimi, and Mike Novitzky will all compete for repetition, but none have the experience that Williams has.

A healthy Williams would mean the world to that interior offensive line. Macdonald is a big believer in building from the trenches, and if Williams is close to being at full strength, this could be a good sign.

Williams suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against the Tennessee Titans in a nationally televised game at Hard Rock Stadium last season.

There had been some early speculation that Miami might be interested in bringing Williams back and seeing how he progresses, but the team seems pretty set going into the season with Aaron Brewer, a free-agent acquisition from Tennessee.

Williams still has plenty of gas left in his tank, as he is only 27 years old. If he is able to play right away, he would definitely be an interesting mix in the Seahawks competition.

If the Seahawks are that intrigued by Williams and if he looks close to being ready to go, he could be signed and placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).

Williams was a second-round Cowboys pick in 2018 and played collegiately at Texas, where, at the time, he was considered one of the best tackles in college football. He also earned consensus first-team All-American honors.

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

