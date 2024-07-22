Former Dolphins' Center Connor Williams Makes Free Agent Visit Tuesday
Former Miami Dolphins' center Connor Williams will make his first free agent visit since his contract with the Dolphins expired in March.
Per a social media post by ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who was the first to report the news of the visit, Williams will visit Seattle to meet with the Seahawks and first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
The Seahawks open training camp on Tuesday and currently have three inexperienced centers on the roster. Nick Harris, Olusegun Oluwatimi, and Mike Novitzky will all compete for repetition, but none have the experience that Williams has.
A healthy Williams would mean the world to that interior offensive line. Macdonald is a big believer in building from the trenches, and if Williams is close to being at full strength, this could be a good sign.
Williams suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against the Tennessee Titans in a nationally televised game at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
There had been some early speculation that Miami might be interested in bringing Williams back and seeing how he progresses, but the team seems pretty set going into the season with Aaron Brewer, a free-agent acquisition from Tennessee.
Williams still has plenty of gas left in his tank, as he is only 27 years old. If he is able to play right away, he would definitely be an interesting mix in the Seahawks competition.
If the Seahawks are that intrigued by Williams and if he looks close to being ready to go, he could be signed and placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).
Williams was a second-round Cowboys pick in 2018 and played collegiately at Texas, where, at the time, he was considered one of the best tackles in college football. He also earned consensus first-team All-American honors.