Former Dolphins Coach Ready for Retirement
Jimmy Johnson is headed for retirement.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach announced on the Colin Cowherd Show on Monday that he was retiring from his role as an NFL analyst at FOX after almost 30 years with the network.
The move will end an NFL career that began in 1989 and included a four-year stint as Dolphins head coach.
"I've made an extremely difficult decision," Johnson told Cowher. "I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I've decided to retire from FOX and I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all and I'll see them occasionally, but it has been a great run."
Johnson first worked as an analyst for FOX in 1994 after resigning from the Dallas Cowboys following back-to-back Super Bowl titles because of conflicts with owner Jerry Jones.
He left FOX in 1996 after being hired by Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga to replace legendary coach Don Shula.
Johnson returned to FOX after announcing his retirement from coaching following the 1999 season.
JOHNSON'S RECORD AS DOLPHINS HEAD COACH
While he never was able to bring the Dolphins a championship, something he had done for the University of Miami in 1987 and those two times with the Cowboys, Johnson still overall had a successful stint as Dolphins head coach.
For sure, it was a lot better than some fans have portrayed it over the years.
The Dolphins made the playoffs three times in Johnson's four seasons after the team finished 8-8 in his first season in 1996.
The Dolphins also recorded playoff victories in both the 1998 and 1999 seasons — against the Buffalo Bills in 1998 and against the Seattle Seahawks in 1999 — and we all know how difficult those have been to come by for the franchise.
Johnson had a regular season 36-28 record with the Dolphins. He's one of three Dolphins coaches to produce at least three consecutive seasons with winning records, along with Shula and Dave Wannstedt.
It was Wannstedt, a Johnson assistant at previous stops, who succeeded him after he resigned. Johnson actually wanted to resign after the 1998 season, but changed his mind and came back for one final season.
That final season also wound end up being the last for Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino and ended with the embarrassing 62-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs.
Johnson's career, though, featured a lot more highs than lows, and it got him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.