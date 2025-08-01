Former Dolphins DB Attempting Major Comeback
Keion Crossen's career was derailed by a serious injury he sustained while a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2022, but he's chasing another opportunity to prove he belongs on an NFL roster.
Crossen was one of four cornerbacks to work out for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, along with Thomas Graham, Chris Lammons and Michael Ojemudia.
While Crossen didn’t land a contract, the veteran corner has been locked in this offseason, hoping that steady work will lead to another chance.
“Somebody asked me, am I retiring?” Crossen wrote on social media on July 2. “I said if I’m forced to, I will, but I don’t see myself retiring still running a 4.3 40-yard dash.”
Crossen, 29, has appeared in 75 games since entering the NFL but hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2022. He has 118 total tackles and has broken up 10 passes in his career.
A Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Crossen spent time with the Houston Texans and New York Giants before joining the Dolphins in 2022. He has started six games since entering the league and two of them came with Miami.
Crossen’s Time with the Dolphins
After appearing in 16 games for the Giants, Crossen and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year deal worth roughly $10.5 million in 2022.
Primarily a special teams player, Crossen’s first season in Miami included 32 tackles and four pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks completed 20 of 37 attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.
Crossen shared that he had surgery after playing nearly the entire season with a torn labrum. He entered 2023 competing for a roster spot but was abruptly placed on season-ending injured reserve in late August, with what Dolphins GM Chris Grier called a “freak injury.”
NFL Career After Miami
After missing the 2023 season, Miami released Crossen in March with one year and no guaranteed money left on his contract. The move saved the Dolphins nearly $3 million in 2024 salary cap space.
Crossen was a free agent until the Arizona Cardinals signed him to the practice squad in October. He stuck with Arizona through the end of the year, but did not appear in a game for the Cardinals.
Still unsigned ahead of training camp, Crossen continues to work toward a return. His workout with the Colts comes after he tried out for the Carolina Panthers during the team’s rookie minicamp back in May.