Former Dolphins Great Mercury Morris Passes Away
The Miami Dolphins have lost another member of their Super Bowl teams of the 1970s.
Running back Mercury Morris has died at the age of 77, his son GhostWridah posted on social media Sunday morning.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene "Mercury" Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77," wrote GhostWridah, a Miami-based musicl artist who was born Troy-Jeffery Morris. " Beyond the field, Mercury was a dedicated father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami."
Morris is survived by his children Geno, Maceo, Tiffany, Troy and Elliott, and his siblings Cynthia, Valerie and Janice.
MORRIS WAS A BIG-PLAY BACK AND RETURNER
Morris played for the Dolphins from 1969 through 1975 after arriving as a third-round pick out of West Texas A&M.
While his role was limited mostly to kick returns at the start, he became a member of perhaps the best running back trio in NFL history along with Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick. The group, in fact, was the subject of an NFL Films documentary called "The Perfect Backfield."
During the Dolphins' perfect season of 1972 — still the only perfect season ever recorded in the NFL — Morris rushed for exactly 1,000 yards and with Csonka made the Dolphins the first team ever to have two 1,000-yard rushers.
Morris was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1971-73). He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 1972 with 12 and had three kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, one in each of his first three seasons, including a team-record 105-yard score as a rookie in 1969.
Morris finished out his NFL career with one season with the San Diego Chargers after being traded for a fourth-round pick, but his heart always was with the Dolphins.