Former Dolphins Post-Cutdown Updates
Three former Miami Dolphins signed new contracts with NFL teams on Thursday.
One former first-round pick of the Dolphins had a workout with the Carolina Panthers after spending last season with the Detroit Lions.
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Curtis Bolton was in camp with the team all summer and was released on Tuesday. On Thursday, he signed a contract with the New York Giants. Bolton will be on the Giants' 53-man active roster.
Bolton, 6-0 and 228 pounds, originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of the University of Oklahoma. Bolton tore his ACL in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers and was placed on injured reserve. He began training camp the following season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before being waived by the Packers in October 2020.
Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who was in training camp with the Dolphins this summer, signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He was signed to the team's 53-man active roster.
Gallimore is a fifth-year veteran who also played collegiately at Oklahoma. He is part of a rotation trying to replace the retired Aaron Donald. Gallimore is more than likely to line up inside at the defensive tackle position, which is where he played in Miami. He is versatile and can also fill in at defensive end.
Tight end Eric Saubert, who was signed by the Dolphins last season and spent one week on injured reserve before being waived, was re-signed Thursday by the San Francisco 49ers.
Saubert was placed on the 53-man active roster. He spent all summer with the 49ers and will serve as a third tight end behind George Kittle and Jake Tonges. The team originally waived him on Tuesday when they reduced the roster to 53.
Former Dolphins first-round selection, defensive end Charles Harris worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. He went through the entire summer unsigned after playing for the Detroit Lions last season. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson first reported this.
Harris was credited with 13 tackles last season, with 1.5 sacks.