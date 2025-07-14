Former Dolphins QB Turned South Florida High School Coach Suspended
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Miami resident Teddy Bridgewater was suspended by Miami Northwestern High School, where he coached the Bulls to the State 3A Championship last season, for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.
A key point to note is that Bridgewater served as head coach last season, albeit in a volunteer capacity.
"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you," Bridgewater wrote in a post confirming the suspension on Facebook. "So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE."
"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem."
Bridgewater confirmed on social media that he self-reported the payments to Miami Northwestern. He made a plea on social media for contributions because he spent money out of his own pocket to cover Uber rides, meals and other expenses related to football for his team.
The Florida High School Athletic Association confirmed to Rivals on Monday that it is gathering more information.
Shawne Merriman, a former Pro Bowler for the San Diego Chargers, defended Bridgewater on social media. He commended the former Dolphins passer for providing the players with what they needed. Merriman said he would rather see a kid get fed by a coach than get in trouble on the streets.
"Some of those kids he’s helping will keep them on the field and off the streets so they’re not looking at the bigger picture," Merriman wrote on Twitter (X).
Merriman also said when he was in high school he was thankful his coach took care of him and took him under his wing. He said he would have starved some nights if it were not for his coaches.
"I was too embarrassed to tell my coaches we didn’t have food at home until they noticed me dropping weight," Merriman wrote. "We need more people out here like you and them."
Bridgewater spent one season with the Dolphins (2022), appearing in five games and making two starts. Of course, most Dolphins fans will remember Bridgewater suffering an injury that cut his starting stint short, leading to Skylar Thompson starting the final games of the regular season and the wild-card game against Buffalo.
Bridgewater was 0-2 in his two starts, throwing four touchdowns, four interceptions, and completing 62 percent of his passes for 683 yards. The former Dolphin made a return to the NFL last season, signing with the Detroit Lions late in the year.
