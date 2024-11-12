Former Dolphins Return Ace Signed To Falcons Practice Squad
Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant is back in the National Football League.
The Atlanta Falcons signed Grant to their practice squad Tuesday, rejoining the Falcons after spending a few weeks with them in training camp before suffering a hamstring injury.
Atlanta released him over the summer after reaching an injury settlement with the team. By reaching the injury settlement, he became eligible to re-sign with the team once he became healthy.
Grant last played in 2021 when he was a second-team All-Pro return specialist.
While a member of the Cleveland Browns, he missed the last two seasons with season-ending injuries. In 2022, he ruptured his Achilles tendon, and in 2023 he tore his patellar tendon.
GRANT'S IMPRESSIVE DOLPHINS RETURN DAYS
Grant was a Dolphins sixth-round draft choice in 2016. He was part of the 2016 Dolphins draft class that included Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and Kenyan Drake.
He spent five seasons with Miami before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2021. He was traded for a 2023 sixth-round pick, which the Dolphins ultimately traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal.
Grant played in 81 games with eight starts. He has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground.
His best season as a receiver was in 2020, when he had 36 receptions for 373 yards and four scores.
While with the Dolphins, he was an electric returner. He scored five touchdowns on returns, three on punt returns, and two on kickoffs.
OTHER FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
-- Punter Matt Haack, co-author of one of the greatest plays in Dolphins history ("Mountaineer Shot"), was released off the New York Giants practice squad.
-- Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, who the Dolphins signed as a free agent in the offseason, was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.