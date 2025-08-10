All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Roundup: Backup QBs Shine, Gaskin Signs

The two Miami Dolphins backup quarterbacks from the 2024 training camp had strong preseason performances Saturday

Alain Poupart

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) changes the play during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) changes the play during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At least three former Miami Dolphins players enjoyed a very good Saturday.

For quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Mike White, it was strong preseason debut performances, and for running back Myles Gaskin it was landing with a new team.

Thompson and White were with the Dolphins at this time last year battling it out for the No. 2 QB spot behind Tua Tagovailoa, a job that eventually went to Thompson.

He moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason after finishing the 2024 season on the Dolphins practice squad after being demoted and took advantage of an opportunity created by an injury to rookie draft pick Will Howard against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

With Howard sidelined and veteran newcomer Aaron Rodgers being kept out, the Steelers started veteran Mason Rudolph at quarterback before Thompson came in halfway through the second quarter. Thompson then put on the kind of performance we saw from him for the Dolphins in the 2022 preseason, completing 20 of 28 passes for 233 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 132.0 passer rating.

The reality for Thompson, though, is that his chances of making the Steelers roster are very slim because he's clearly the No. 4 quarterback at this time.

WHITE ALSO SHINES

White left the Dolphins after losing the backup QB battle last summer and landed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad before they moved him up to the active roster near the end of the regular season.

Former Miami Dolphins QB Mike White
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) throws the ball against the New York Giants during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Josh Allen being kept out, Mitch Trubisky started at quarterback for the Bills against the New York Giants and White came in at the start of the second half.

White finished 8-for-13 for 113 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 128.8 in Buffalo's 34-25 loss.

Elsewhere, former Dolphins wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Trent Sherfield each caught a touchdown pass, Berrios for the Houston Texans and Sherfield for the Denver Broncos.

GASKIN'S NEW GIG

Gaskin didn't play Saturday, but he was on the field nonetheless as one of three running backs trying out for the Baltimore Ravens.

And reports are indicating that Gaskin will be signed after beating out Kevin Harris and Boston Scott. Gaskin had tried out for the New York Giants a few days earlier.

Gaskin, who led the Dolphins in rushing in both 2020 and 2021 before his role faded with the arrival of Mike McDaniel and Raheem Mostert from San Francisco, played five games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 with only three rushing attempts.

Alain Poupart
