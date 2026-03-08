Breaking Down the Former Dolphins on the Free Agent Market (And Who Might Be Worth Bringing Back)

The 2026 NFL free agent market will feature 28 Miami Dolphins players scheduled to become unresricted free agents along with pending restricted free agents Julian Hill and Matthew Butler.

But there's also a healthy list of former Dolphins players on the market, some of whom the organization might want to consider bringing back as they begin their rebuilding process under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Here's a position-by-position breakdown of those former Dolphins players headed for free agency, a list highlighted by former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, along with a quick analysis on each group and who could be worth bringing back.

FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS ON THE 2026 FREE AGENT MARKET

QUARTERBACKS

Pending UFAs: Teddy Bridgewater (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Skylar Thompson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Analysis: Nothing to see here. Bridgewater may or may not play again in 2026 after coming out of high school coaching to join the Bucs last year and Thompson already had his shot in Miami.

RUNNING BACKS

Pending UFAs: Raheem Mostert (Las Vegas Raiders), Chase Edmonds (Washington Commanders), Salvon Ahmed (Indianapolis Colts)

Analysis: Again, nothing to expect here, with Mostert and Edmonds now older journeymen and Ahmed coming off a nasty preseason leg injury.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Pending UFA: Braxton Berrios (Houston Texans)

Analysis: Sullivan expressed a desire to add size to the wide receiver corps, and it's not an area where Berrios can help.

TIGHT ENDS

Pending UFAs: Durham Smythe (Chicago Bears), Pharaoh Brown (Arizona Cardinals)

Released: Jonnu Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Analysis: Can't see anything happening here, with the way Smith left the Dolphins and Smythe being a bit old for where the Dolphins are as an organization right now.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Pending UFAs: G/C Dan Feeney (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), G Robert Jones (Dallas Cowboys), T Jack Driscoll (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Released: Geron Christian (Denver Broncos)

Analysis: Jones is the only one who might be of interest — at the right price, of course — but that's provided he's fully healed from the neck injury that put him on IR for the entire 2025 season.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Pending UFAs: Calais Campbell (Arizona Cardinals), Neville Gallimore (Indianapolis Colts), Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills), Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)

Pending RFA: Brandon Pili (Seattle Seahawks)

Out of NFL in 2025: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis

Analysis: There are some big names here, but Campbell logically would want no part of a rebuilding situation if he decides to play yet one more season, and who knows what to expect from Wilkins and Davis in terms of their ability to play again. Hand could be a solid DT option at the right price. Phillips already has said it's Buffalo or retirement for him.

EDGE DEFENDERS

Pending UFAs: Jaelan Phillips (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens), Emmanuel Ogbah (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Analysis: Phillips is among the biggest names around the NFL available in free agency and he figures to get way more money than the Dolphins can afford, even if a reunion would be nice. Van Noy and Ogbah likely are too far advanced in their careers for the Dolphins to even consider.

LINEBACKERS

Pending UFAs: Elandon Roberts (Las Vegas Raiders), Jerome Baker (Cleveland Browns), Neville Hewitt (New York Giants), Anthony Walker Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Channing Tindall (Arizona Cardinals)

Analysis: There's too much age with the first four players on that list, and a Tindall reunion doesn't seem logical for either player or team.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Pending UFAs: S Jordan Poyer (Buffalo Bills), CB Noah Igbinoghene (Washington Commanders), CB Chris Lammons (Indianapolis Colts)

Released: S Marcus Maye (L.A. Chargers), CB Mike Hilton (Indianapolis Colts)

Analysis: While he's clearly not a front-line player, Igbinoghene is a much better play than when he left as a failed first-round pick, plus he's still only 27 and wouldn't cost that much. This might be one of the most logical reunion possibilities, though some fans probably want no part of it.

SPECIALISTS

Pending UFAs: P Thomas Morstead (San Francisco 49ers), P Matt Haack (Arizona Cardinals), LS Jake McQuaide (L.A. Rams)

Out of football in 2025: LS Blake Ferguson

Analysis: Rules are a bit different with specialists because the career longevity is different, but what stands out here is the Dolphins probably want to go on the cheap given their cap situation.