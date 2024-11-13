Former Dolphins Safety Takes Shots at His Old Team
Less than a year removed from playing for the Miami Dolphins, DeShon Elliott didn't hold back in his comments about his former team.
Appearing on the Punchline Pod with former teammate and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the son of one-time Dolphins running back Bobby Humphrey, Elliott called the 2023 Dolphins "soft" and the Dolphins will never win big.
Elliott is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and they'll be facing this weekend the Ravens, the team with which Elliott began his NFL career from 2020-22 before he spent one season in Detroit before joining the Dolphins last season.
"I haven't been able to play against Baltimore the way I wanted to, because last year i played up for a team that was soft as (frick) .... oh my God, i can't put that on there, that was pretty soft. There were some guys who were tough, but like for the majority of the team, there was not mentally tough individuals. So, to be on a team with the full team of mentally tough guys going against another mentally tough team and AFC North ball, it's going to be fun, man."
Ouch!
The Dolphins, of course, were routed in that Week 17 game at Baltimore last season in a matchup of two teams battling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Judging by another Elliott comment, he wasn't surprised the Dolphins limped to the finish line after starting 11-4.
Elliott suggested it's easier to focus on football in cities like Baltimore and Detroit.
"Miami, it's a distraction," Elliott said. "I would say that we already didn't hang out much as a team, because there's so much to do in Miami. So guys are dispersed so much, and everyone thought they were somebody because of the mindset of, oh, I'm In Miami, I can be somebody different, you know? And then we go into that city, and I felt like we were a really good team. And then the injury bug hit us, and after the injury bug hit us we played the Titans. We played Tennessee and lost to Tennessee. You can tell the heart and soul for that team disappeared. ... Guys started going out more. Guys are going to strip clubs throughout the week. Guys are showing up to meetings late.
"You could just tell like the Miami culture is the reason why Miami will never be good. Like Miami will never be a good football team. I don't care. They will never be good because of the Miami culture. I think they have great players. The culture is not going to be there. I don't care what anyone says. It's true."
Lest you think Elliott hated everything about Miami, it's not true.
"I like the culture of like the aesthetic spots out there," he said. "Being able to see the sun every day was pleasing. Obviously, the people. Come on now, the people are amazing out there."
DO THE DOLPHINS MISS ELLIOTT?
Elliott left the Dolphins as he arrived, via free agency, after he had signed only a one-year contract in 2023 and it's fair to wonder whether the Dolphins should have made a better effort to re-sign him.
The Dolphins have gotten spotty safety play so far this season, with age a factor along with the injuries that have slowed Jevon Holland.
Elliott has started all nine games for the AFC North-leading Steelers and leads the team in tackles with 64, to go along with three tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Word out of Pittsburgh is that he's been about as good as anybody on the Steelers defense not named T.J. Watt.