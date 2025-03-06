Former Dolphins Tight End Headed for New Team?
Tight end Durham Smythe might have himself a new NFL team soon, and it could involve a Miami Dolphins reunion.
The Dolphins released the veteran, along with teammates Kendall Fuller and Raheem Mostert in mid-February, and he now has drawn interest from the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
As an offseason release, Smythe is free to sign with any team at any time, unlike unrestricted free agents who can begin negotiating with other teams Monday and start signing with another team Wednesday.
If he indeed does wind up in Chicago, Smythe would be reunited with former Dolphins assistant coach Ben Johnson, whose last of seven seasons in Miami came in Smythe's rookie year in 2018.
Johnson, who left the Dolphins in 2019 after Adam Gase was fired and Brian Flores replaced him as head coach, became the Bears head coach this offseason after spending six seasons with the Detroit Lions in different roles for former Miami interim head coach Dan Campbell.
The Bears currently have three tight ends under contract for 2025 — starter Cole Kmet and two players signed to future contracts, Jordan Murray and Joel Wilson — so Smythe would have a good opportunity to earn the No. 2 role in Chicago after being relegated to the No. 3 spot in Miami last season.
The Bears already have made significant moves this offseason, agreeing to acquire guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson from the Chiefs and Rams, respectively, once the league year kicks off March 12.
SMYTHE'S SLIDE WITH MIAMI
Before the Dolphins released him, Smythe had been tied with kicker Jason Sanders for longest tenure with the team, having arrived as as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
After starting 12 or more games five consecutive seasons, Smythe was relegated to a secondary role in 2024 after the arrival of veteran free agent Jonnu Smith. Smythe finished the season with only nine receptions, that coming after he had a career-high 35 catches in 2023. Perhaps more significantly, Smythe went from playing 76 percent of the offensive snaps to only 32 percent in 2024.
The move with Smythe left the Dolphins with four tight ends signed for 20245 — Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci. Jack Stoll, claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.