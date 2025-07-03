Former Dolphins Tight End Opens Up About Recent Trade
Hath have no fury like a tight end scorned.
Former Miami Dolphins' tight end Jonnu Smith was open and candid with one of his retired ex-teammates on Wednesday, as he expressed his dissatisfaction with how he was treated by the Dolphins at the end of his tenure.
Smith told recently retired offensive lineman Terron Armstead on Armstead's podcast that negotiations went south quickly, and he saw the writing on the wall. His services were no longer needed or appreciated.
"I'm in a situation where I'm appreciated," Smith said on "The Terron Armstead" podcast.
Smith added afterward, "You're always going to go where you're most valued and appreciated." He also said the whole situation "stung," given his overt success in his one season with the Dolphins. Quite frankly, he said he expected to be treated better.
Smith Wanted to Stay in Miami
Smith had career-bests last season in catches (88), yards (884) and also matched his career high with eight touchdowns.
While he was part of the Jalen Ramsey trade, which brought back safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, Ramsey and Smith had different situations. Ramsey desperately wanted out of Miami, while Smith wanted to stay. Smith attended college at Florida International University and resides in Miami during the offseason. He was not really looking to move on.
"I felt like I was in a position and one of the key ingredients to helping this team succeed, and after the season ended, me and my agent, we were like 'This is a no-brainer.' We're gonna be here forever," Smith said. "Eventually, it came to a point and time when they told me they can't do it."
Smith was going into the final year of a two-year deal with the Dolphins. He did not anticipate the push back he got from the front office on his contract demands. He just established new team records for a tight end and now he was being told he was expendable.
"I had to make the decision to go where I'm appreciated and viewed on paper, economically, contract-wise, as a top guy in this league, which I know I am," Smith said. "Pittsburgh was the team that saw me as that."
The Dolphins are looking to replace Smith with the previously retired and former New York Giants tight end Darren Waller. Miami traded for Waller on Tuesday. He said he wanted to come out of retirement and play for the Dolphins, partly because of his connection to offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who was Waller's tight ends coach with the Raiders.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage