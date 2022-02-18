Another Familiar Name Joins Dolphins Coaching Staff

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain is rejoining former teammate Sam Madison to help out the Miami Dolphins secondary

Sam and Pat are going to be a thing again for the Miami Dolphins.

Arguably the best cornerback duo in franchise history, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain are going to be working together with the current defensive backs on the team.

Two days after news broke of Madison being hired as cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist, the Dolphins now will be bringing in Surtain to serve as a defensive assistant working with the defensive backs, as confirmed by a league source.

Surtain has spent the past six seasons as head coach at Plantation American Heritage School, where he coached his son Patrick Surtain II before he became a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft and where he earned 2020 High School Football America National Coach of the Year honors.

Surtain and Madison played together with the Dolphins from 1998-2004 when Surtain was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round pick and they combined to earn seven Pro Bowl invitations.

Mike McDaniel's first coaching staff with the Dolphins now includes three former Miami players, the third being wide receivers coach Wes Welker.

Head coach: Mike McDaniel

Offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman

QB coach/pass game coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Assistant QB coach: Chandler Henley

Running backs coach/associate head coach: Eric Studesville

Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker

Tight ends coach/assistant head coach: Jon Embree

Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum

Defensive line coach: Austin Clark

Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile

Outside linebackers coach: Tyrone McKenzie

Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison

Defensive assistant: Patrick Surtain