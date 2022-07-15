Former Dolphins Guard Incognito Retires

Richie Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, expressing his appreciation to his last team the Las Vegas Raiders.

There was no mention of the Miami Dolphins in Incognito's comments, which certainly shouldn't be surprising given how his time with the franchise ended.

Incognito spent three-plus seasons with the Dolphins before he was suspended indefinitely by the team in early November 2013 for his part in the infamous episode that became known as Bullygate.

Incognito, who was accused of harassing and bullying 2012 Dolphins second-round pick Jonathan Martin, left Miami as one of the most controversial figures in team history.

RICHIE INCOGNITO WAS A VERY GOOD PLAYER FOR THE DOLPHINS

But it's also a fact that he might be the team's best guard of the 2000s.

Incognito was named to the Pro Bowl in his final full season with the Dolphins and the only other Dolphins guard so honored since 2000 was Mike Pouncey in 2014 when he moved from center for one season.

Incognito ended up sitting out a year and a half after the Dolphins suspended him, returning in 2015 with the Buffalo Bills. He played three seasons with the Bills and made the Pro Bowl each time.

In the spring of 2018, Incognito retired, only to come back with the Raiders in 2019.

But he played only two games the past two years because of Achilles and calf injuries, leading to his second retirement Friday.

Incognito's career might end up being remembered more for his non-playing issues, which began during his college days, but there never was any denying his ability as an offensive lineman.

And never did those two factors intersect as vividly as they did in Miami.