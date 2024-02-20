Skip to main content

    Former Dolphins Head Coach Back in NFL

    Philbin has taken a position with the Las Vegas Raiders

    Former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin is back in the NFL.

    After spending one season as an offensive analyst for Ohio State University, Philbin is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior offensive assistant, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Philbin will work with head coach Antonio Pierce, who the Raiders hired on a full-time basis this offeason after he finished the 2023 season as their interim head coach.

    Philbin was head coach of the Dolphins from 2012 through the first four games of the 2015 season when he was fired following a loss against the New York Jets in London, England.

    Since then, Philbin served as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, including four games as interim head coach for the Packers at the end of the 2018 season.

    OTHER DOLPHINS HEAD COACHES AROUND THE NFL

    With Philbin joining the Raiders, four of the Dolphins' past five coaches (including interim head coaches) will be in the NFL in 2024, the one exception being Adam Gase.

    Brian Flores (Dolphins head coach from 2019-21) will be heading into his second season as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings; Dan Campbell (interim HC, 2015) will be heading into his fourth season as Detroit Lions head coach; Todd Bowles (interim HC, 2011) will be going into his third season as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach.

    Additionally, two other NFL head coaches (Zac Taylor, Brian Daboll) once were assistants with the Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson played for the Dolphins.
