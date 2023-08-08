Bridgewater's New Gig ... And Other Former Dolphins News

After serving as Tua Tagovailoa's backup for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Teddy Bridgewater has found himself a new team with a familiar coach.

Bridgewater agreed to terms Monday with the Detroit Lions, rejoining former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell, who was assistant head coach when they were together with the New Orleans Saints a few years back.

It's a great situation for the Lions and Bridgewater, who joins an up-and-coming team and provides a clear upgrade at the backup quarterback spot over Nate Sudfeld. Detroit's quarterback room also includes starter Jared Goff and rookie third-round pick Hendon Hooker, who was expected all along to need a full year of recovery after sustaining a torn ACL last fall.

Bridgewater played five games with two starters for the Dolphins last season, but the story of his one-year stint with his hometown team was injuries.

He didn't finish either of his two starts, getting pulled by a concussion spotter after the first play in Week 5 against the Jets after a new rule was implemented in light of Tagovailoa's scary injury at Cincinnati the previous week and left in the third quarter at New England in Week 17 after sustaining a broken finger in a futile attempt to stop a Patriots pick-six after he threw an interception.

Bridgewater also spent five games on the inactive list because of a minor knee issue.

Bridgewater becomes the third consecutive Dolphins backup QB to join another team as a free agent after one year in Miami, following Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington) and Jacoby Brissett (Cleveland).

THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS' NEW TEAMS

Bridgewater became the 11th Dolphins player from the 2022 team to sign with a new team for this season.

The latest before him had been linebacker Sam Eguavoen, who signed with the AFC East rival New York Jets.

Before that, the other 2022 Dolphins players who found new teams were TE Mike Gesicki (New England), S Eric Rowe (Carolina), LB Elandon Roberts (Pittsburgh), T Greg Little (Houston), IDL John Jenkins (Las Vegas), P Thomas Morstead (N.Y. Jets), WR Trent Sherfield (Buffalo), T Brandon Shell (Buffalo) and C Michael Deiter (Houston).

Little won't be playing for the Texans this season, though, after they put him on IR on Monday because of a back problem.

WHO'S STILL WITHOUT A TEAM AMONG 2022 DOLPHINS PLAYERS

Bridgewater joining the Lions has left eight Dolphins players from the 2022 team still without a team as the first full week of preseason games arrives.

The list is led by edge defender Melvin Ingram, and includes fellow edge defender Trey Flowers, cornerback Byron Jones, tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, safety Clayton Fejedelem, and tight ends Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter.

Jones never really was expected to play in 2023, if ever again, because on his social media comments of earlier this year.

Flowers worked out for the New England Patriots on Monday, so a possible reunion with his first NFL team could be in the works.