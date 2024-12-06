Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Grier, Rodgers, Armstead, and More
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, question. Grier defenders say he's only been in charge 8 years or whatever it is. But, wasn't he the Director of College Scouting prior? Wouldn't that position have serious input on who's drafted? In essence, he's covered the playoff drought. Time to go, IMHO.
Hey Jason, Chris Grier was the Dolphins director of college scouting from 2007-15 before becoming general manager in 2016. During those nine years, there were good picks and some suspect picks, but it’s not like he had final personnel say. So I don’t think it’s fair to evaluate him based on what happened before he became GM. In fact; the Dolphins obviously thought he did a good enough job as director of college scouting to move him into that GM role.
From Byte Me:
General, non-Jets question: when teams come into Miami in September and wilt in the heat, are they called "soft"? Or does it just mean more to lose anywhere in December?
Yeah, I hear what you’re saying, but it’s apples and oranges. And, for the record, my question regarding the Dolphins and toughness always has had more to do with style of play (particularly on offense) than month of the year. It’s a speed, timing, finesse type of offense that just flat-out doesn’t work as well when the weather is bad and also doesn’t work as well against quality opponents, which is what the Dolphins usually have faced in their cold-weather games recently. And the issue in the other direction, of teams “wilting” in Miami in September is different in that there’s like a 40-degree difference in temperature between the two sidelines based on the configuration of Hard Rock Stadium.
From D Dolphin Dum Dum:
The name Gretzky is synonymous with the word greatness. However, if not for men like Dave Semenko and Marty McSorley, it’s very possible none of us would have ever heard the name Gretzky. These enforcers allowed Gretzky to showcase his skills and keep his mind fixated on his next move. The game of football is no different. Large men have to protect much, much smaller, much more skilled men than them. In recent years, the word “soft” comes up often while talking about the Miami Dolphins. When you talk about the relevancy of the word, soft, I think you need to begin on the offensive line. What defines soft to me is the lack of physicality and lack of aggressiveness. While Terron Armstead‘s strengths are flawless technique, footwork and smooth movement, I don’t think anyone would ever describe him using the words physicality and aggressiveness. He’s a captain on this team and an unquestioned leader of the offensive line. He sets a tone of passiveness and tolerance and his teammates are following in his footsteps. Playing to the whistle is not enough for an offensive lineman in the NFL. This gig is a by any means necessary commitment and that commitment is to protect the quarterback. There is someone on this roster who is synonymous with physicality and aggressiveness. His name is Patrick Paul. Is it time to find somewhere in this offensive line to insert him into the starting lineup? I understand he’s rough on the edges, but if you wanna polish something, you have to take it off the shelf.
Hey Dana, love the hockey analogy, but as a Canada native, I can assure that Wayne Gretzky would have great even without McSorley or Semenko (great references, though). With Patrick Paul, sure, he’s got some physicality,but I know you’re not suggesting he’s better than Terron Armstead at this point, do you? Also understand the scheme calls for mobile offensive linemen to get out in space and often get defenders at the second level, and Armstead does that extremely well. It’s not a scheme that’s going to emphasize power and aggressiveness. Armstead is not a four-time Pro Bowl selection by accident. Paul’s time will come and he’ll be at left tackle for a long time if he proves worthy of the job.
From Jayco:
Hello Alain. If Grier is sent packing, do you force a new GM on MM? I think that would be disastrous. What say you?
What’s the alternative? Fire MM? Let me pick his new GM? And wouldn’t the opposite apply as well, forcing MM on the new GM? It would kind of depend on what power structure the Dolphins want, and it seems “collaborative” has been the buzz word lately. I don’t see McDaniel being in danger in any way, shape or form, and I’m not convinced Grier is, either. But if a move were to be made, I absolutely believe McDaniel’s input would be sought.
From Mason:
Alain, great show tonight with Adam Beasley. Since the Dolphins have a handful of old players on their current roster, who are the young players on the roster that potentially could see action this year and who potentially help the team in 2025?
Hey Mason, thanks for the comment on the All Dolphins Podcast episode featuring Adam. The two players to watch for the rest of this season would be running back Jaylen Wright and tackle Patrick Paul, particularly if the Dolphins fall out of playoff contention because I could see the team shutting down Terron Armstead at that point. Looking to next year, I think Mohamed Kamara and Patrick McMorris are two young defenders who could get a bigger role.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, have the Dolphins beaten Aaron Rodgers in the last 10 years, How do you think they will do this time?
Hey Jorge, no, the Dolphins have not defeated Rodgers in the past 10 years, though they’ve faced him only three times — in 2014, 2018 and 2022. The Dolphins’ last and only win against Rodgers came in 2010 when Miami won, 23-20, in overtime at Lambeau Field.
From Marlon Silvera:
What would be the coaching change needed for us to take that next step?
Hey Marlon, I’m not sure I understand exactly what you’re asking and I’m not big on calling for people to be fired, but I’d certainly understand if fans were calling for a change of special teams coordinators given the issues the Dolphins have had in that part of the game the past several years. In terms of head coach, I’ve said many times I don’t expect a change, but I do think Mike Vrabel is a great coach.
From Ed Helinski:
In your estimation, how do the Dolphins match up against the Jets at home?
Hey Ed, this is a favorable matchup in just about every way because the Jets simply aren’t very good and I’m not sure how much fight they have left in him after another losing record has been clinched, playing for an interim head coach and with a quarterback who isn’t exactly what you would call the ultimate team player. Besides all of that, the Jets have some key injuries.