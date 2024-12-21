Friday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel, Armstead, and More
Part 1 of the pre-49ers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Dave Gober:
Hi Alain, during Mike McDaniel’s press conference after the Dolphins’ putrid performance against the Texans, he said, “It was a game we thought we were ready to go win and we weren’t.” But let’s examine the results of his Head Coaching tenure to date against opposing teams over .500. So far this season he is 0-5, in 2023 he was 1-6, and in 2022 he went 2-6. Which equates to a disastrous 3-17 record against good teams. His offensive scheme puts up decent numbers against inferior teams, but continually falls short when it’s time to battle against top teams. His game planning and in-game adjustments are atrocious, can’t run the ball, red zone scoring problems, as well as the soft culture that he has allowed. It’s obvious to everyone but him that his scheme has been figured out by the top teams in the league. Do we really need to rinse and repeat for a fourth year hoping for different results?
Hey Dave, I think you’re asking me whether we might see a head coaching change after the 2024 season, and I’m going to tell you that I would be very surprised. All of the points you mentioned are fair, but you also can’t forget McDaniel helped bring out the best version of Tua, orchestrated one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022 and 2023, and guided the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. Beyond that, Stephen Ross gave him a contract extension this summer when McDaniel had two years left on his contract, and that’s not done and followed by a quick hook if things go south the next season.
From Dave Iannuzzi:
Alain, wwe hear a lot about the Fins sorry record against teams with winning records. I have always wanted to ask you how that is determined. Is it the opponents W/L record when you play them (so beating a 1-0 team in week #2 is beating a team with a winning record?) Or is it based on the opponents W/L record from the prior season? Or is it based on the opponents W/L record at end of the season you played them? Or is it a little bit of all of those depending when the game is or when you are discussing the stat?
Hey Dave, there’s no set rule for that, but the stats we usually hear associated with the Dolphins involves an opponent having a winning record at the end of the season in which the game was played. So the Dolphins this season are 1-6 against teams that currently have a winning record.
From Craig M:
Do you put any stock in the theory that McDaniel’s former coaches know how to defend his offense?
Hey Craig, because there’s so much tape available now and McDaniel has done some different things in Miami with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and speed he didn’t have in San Francisco, I think that idea is overblown. It maybe, however, that those McDaniel connections generally coach good teams (Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, Sean McVay with the Rams, Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers, DeMeco Ryans with the Texans).
From The Dolphins Dum Dum:
I’ve heard Armstead is a great leader and obviously he executes with great technique and precision when he’s healthy. However, he plays more like a ballerina dancing his opponents out of position more than a grizzly mauling them into submission. I question his leadership (at least in a positive since) because I really don’t see the people around him raising their level of play. Isn’t that what you mean when you’re talking about leadership? I remember a guy whose name might be taboo but who actually had a much broader effect positively on the field than Armstead. To me it’s not even a question but I look forward to those who might oppose that idea. That man’s name is Richie incognito. While he lacked the technique and fundamentals that Armstead employs, he made up for that with physicality and aggression. His mentality was infectious. I submit to you his leadership was 10 fold to anything Armstead could ever hope to achieve. I say all that to ask: Can the Dolphins afford to bring back Armstead even if he wants to return? His lack of aggression and physicality are apparent. He cannot be relied upon because of his fragile nature. His lack of practice sets a bad role model for the entire team.
Hmm, being a physical, nasty offensive lineman does not make you a great leader. Incognito was a very good offensive lineman, but too emotional to serve as an example. Armstead may not be as physical as you’d like, but he’s also the team’s best offensive lineman and it’s not particularly close. As to whether the Dolphins should bring him back in 2025, that’s a fair question to ask because he just can’t shake the injury bug and he’s not getting any younger, but it could be that Armstead himself decides to call it a career at the end of the season. And I’d cautious to be careful what you wish for because if Patrick Paul isn’t the prospect we all hope he is, the Dolphins could see a massive drop-off at left tackle.
From Ed Helinski:
In your opinion, how do the Dolphins play out the season?
Hey Ed, I don’t even know what to think about this team anymore. Since the Dolphins usually handle inferior opponents, I think they’ll handle the final two games of the regular season and I’d call the San Francisco game a 50-50 proposition.
From James Vernon:
Is there any QB due to be a free agent or draftable for us that’s better than Tua? I know certain members of the fan base want a chance for a higher ceiling but is it better to have a good to very good QB?
Hey James, there’s only one pending free agent QB who stands out and it’s Sam Darnold because of the season he’s having with the Vikings. But I don’t think he’s an upgrade over Tua, and the Dolphins already have committed to Tua for at least the next two years. What must happen, though, is the Dolphins getting a proven backup QB in case they have to play some games without Tua next season.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, do you think the drafting of Chop and Paul combined with Smith and Brewer should be enough for Ross to keep Grier? Thanks in advance.
Hey Colin, if Stephen Ross winds up keeping Chris Grier as the GM, it wouldn’t be because of those four additions, particularly since we still don’t know if Chop and Paul will end up being classified as good picks. It would be more about loyalty and wanting to see through the commitment to his core (McDaniel, Tua, Tyreek, Waddle) that would keep Grier around because we could point to some bad misses to counteract the signings of Smith and Brewer (though you could have added Calais Campbell).
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hi Alain, Stephen Ross is traditionally a patient man but it’s looking like another failed season with most likely no playoff appearance. Surely to make no changes at all to the FO would be an insult to the fans and to ambition itself. Gut feeling, does someone get fired?
Hey OGJ, my gut feeling is no significant changes happen unless the Dolphins finish 6-11.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, I don't think I have ever, in my lifetime, witnessed a team collapse like we've seen the dolphins have this year. I absolutely will argue there is some subtlety to why that has happened, but even week 1 and back into the tail of 2023, the offense was not working as well. Coaches have often talked about this happening after 2-3 years and they need to adapt their strategy. I think I seem to remember Mike Holmgren and/or Andy Reid talking about this in Philly in the past. We've had Dan Marino in the building for a long time. We've got talent and we have the resources. Is this a situation of "they need heart" like in the movie the replacements? Does this team need to have a fear meeting? If I were coach, I would look up Herb Brooks and find a book he wrote or something. I would send every single person in the building home to watch Miracle and just listen to his sayings. I don't really know where else to go. Seems like an emotional or mental issue. Have to hit the gym and just find another gear. This group can do so much better, especially on offense. Thank you as always, for everything.
Hey Jeff, I don’t know that it’s as simple as motivational speeches or instilling fear in the players, but there is something to defenses catching up to offenses after a while and I do think the Dolphins have to become more physical on offense because the ability to overpower teams increases the margin for error when it comes to execution.
From J Reynolds:
Morning and Merry Christmas. Of some of the obvious flaws, how big of indictment is the inability to get creative with the short-yardage situations? Maybe Snoop or Jonu? Seem so rigid in scheme.
Bingo! Could not agree with you more. I found it very troubling when we asked OC Frank Smith about the idea of using a sixth offensive lineman in short-yardage situations and he basically dismissed the idea because it’s “not something” the Dolphins do. Well, maybe it should be, right?
From nolefan954:
Can we file a class action lawsuit as season ticket holders for fraud? … Can we forfeit? … How many years in a row can this team F the fans?
Man, somebody forgot to take his happy pill! No, no and they’re not failing to spite the fans. But I get your frustration.
From Mason:
Alain, it’s nice to have you back in business. Now that we know the likelihood of the Dolphins making the playoffs is on life support, what are the changes you would make if you were Steve Ross? As we all know the rebuild has been a failure.
Hey Mason, if I’ve made the moves I’ve made to this point, I’d stay the course with Grier and McDaniel because the commitment has been made to the core with all the extensions that were signed this summer. Now, whether I would have made all those commitments, that’s a different story.
From Jorge Fernandez:
Wynn left or right guard left right? Jones to right guard?
Hey Jorge, that’s a very good question. If memory serves, I recall Jones lining up on the right side and Wynn started the first seven games last year at left guard, so I think Wynn at LG and Jones at RG.