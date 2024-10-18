Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Trades, Weaver, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Indy game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
I’ve heard the term “genius” used to describe McDaniel. At times I felt it was warranted and at others the phrase “one-trick pony” comes to mind. He seems to only have one avenue to victory. I ask you is he closer to a genius or a one-trick pony?
Hey Dana, let me start by saying going to absolutes with terms, so I never thought of McDaniel as a “genius,” though I also don’t think it’s fair to call him a “one-trick pony” — because what is that one trick? It’s not like they haven’t won games with their run game. You also have to factor in the personnel he has because it would be difficult for the Dolphins to play smash-mouth football on offense when their personnel is all about speed and playmaking. Long way to get to my answer, but I’ll give McDaniel the benefit of the doubt still and say he’s closer to genius than one-trick pony.
From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):
Is this year 6 of the rebuild or is it year 1?
Hey Leon, I think the Dolphins have invested way too much money on big-name players to think about starting over right now — even if it turns out they have to get themselves a new franchise quarterback. It would be an abject failure, on top of everything else, to start over now because the injury-prone quarterback you chose to make the centerpiece of the offense moving forward got injured.
From Fins Broke My Heart (@Phinzup44):
Would you rather face Flacco or Richardson Sunday, and why?
Hey FBMH, let me start by saying that it’ll be Richardson at quarterback for the Colts, and I’m thinking that might be better for the Dolphins in the sense that he’s more likely to make the big, game-changing mistake. That answer is predicated on the idea that the Dolphins pass rush is not going to make an impact in this game, and that’s how the Dolphins got the better of Flacco when he was with the Jets. If Flacco has time, he could do some damage with this Colts receiving corps, and I don’t trust the Dolphins pass rush right now.
From NotErnie (@atlbytes):
Even with Tua, is this team a 7th seed? Pats, Titans and Jaguars are 3 of the 4 worst teams in the league. With Tua they escaped with a win against 4th worst team in the league. Without Tua this is 2nd worst team. With Tua 6th worst. What teams do you think have the worst QB situations in the league? Would argue Dolphins have 2nd worst b/c of contract & Tua's concussion history. Only Cleveland's is worst.
OK, lot to unpack here. We don’t know what this team is with Tua yet because he played a game and a half before he was injured, and things change over the course of a season. Was there reason for concern after the end of last season and the Jacksonville and Buffalo games? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean anybody should give up on the team. As for the QB situation, come on, there are several teams in worse shape, and the Dolphins’ position is bad only if Tua doesn’t keep playing.
From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):
Hi Alain, will the Dolphins use Beckham this week or is it too soon. Do you think they'll be able to use Waddle and Hill more or still rely on RBs and Jonnu Smith?
Hey Jorge, I think as long as Tyler Huntley is the quarterback, I think we should expect the focus to be on the running game and a short passing game instead of a lot of throws down the field — not that the Dolphins did a lot of that anyway in the first game and a half when Tua was at quarterback. And I would expect Beckham to get a few targets against the Colts.
From todd turner (@turnergraphics):
Do you agree that the Dolphins could be a top five rushing team in the NFL, but that McDaniel wants to be known as a genius, so he insists on trying to be one of the top passing offenses? (And this is at the expense winning games.)
Hey Todd, sorry, not buying your theory for a second. Make that a millisecond. Come on, man, like really? Do you really think a coach’s reputation hinges on HOW he wins as opposed to simply winning? And, no, I don't think the Dolphins could be a top five rushing team in the NFL. Their offensive line isn't quite good enough for that.
THE TUA CONTRACT, THE TRADE DEADLINE
From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):
Hey, Alain. I remember your saying on the podcast that you don’t consider the Tua contract to be “as egregious” as the Tannehill one. The lack of competition, lack of playoff success, and years of waiting make me view them similarly. Can you expand on your thoughts? Thanks!
Hey Chris, couple of things for me. First, when Tannehill signed his extension in May of 2015, he had not helped the Dolphins make the playoffs, whereas the Dolphins made the playoffs twice during Tua’s first four seasons. More importantly, I just feel I had a completely clear grasp of what Tannehill was as a quarterback and I didn’t think it merited a big contract extension. As I said and wrote many times, I still felt in the offseason that the jury was still out on Tua in terms of his full ceiling and that of the team with him at quarterback, which is why — along with his injury history — I was advocating for the Dolphins to have him play on the fifth-year option.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
Are the Dolphins buying, selling or holding for the trade deadline?
Hey Ed, given the financial commitments the Dolphins made for this season and beyond, I don’t see any scenario where they conduct a firesale — no matter what happens the next three games before the trade deadline arrives. The Dolphins also have enough big money commitments that we can’t expect a big name to come in. So I could see a move here or there, but I wouldn’t expect anything major.
From JK (@JKeenan0407):
What do you like/not like about the Weaver defense? Pros? Cons?
I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve had a major feeling about it one way or the other. I do like the way he’s used Jalen Ramsey all over the place, including having him blitz from the slot. I think the defense has been pretty good, except for the nagging one big play that keeps coming up every game. I’m also not sure if the personnel the Dolphins have is quite as good some folks make it out to be.