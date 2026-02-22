10 Under-the-Radar Prospects for Dolphins to Watch at 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL combine begins this week, and it’s an excellent opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to settle on some of their plans for the upcoming draft.

Miami has five top 100 picks for new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to use, and the combine’s athletic testing and medical exams likely will play a significant role in how he stacks the Dolphins’ board.

Before the event kicks off, we’re looking at 10 “under the radar" prospects that the Dolphins could consider. One disclaimer: We’re staying away from players who we talked about in depth during Senior Bowl week.

Those players remain great fits with the Dolphins, but we’d just be repeating everything we said last month.

Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Trying to find an “under the radar” quarterback feels impossible. Most Dolphins fans are familiar with names like Taylen Green, Cole Payton and Sawyer Robinson, so we’re going with Fagnano.

The UConn product went to the Shrine Bowl and had a nice week there. He threw for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception for the Huskies. UConn’s offense is super simple, but Fagnano is a draftable option in an underwhelming class.

He could create some buzz if he performs well in throwing drills at the event.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper Jr. is probably a name Dolphins know from watching Indiana beat Miami in the College Football Playoffs, but he’s still somehow underrated.

The Dolphins' receiver need is pretty obvious outside of Jaylen Waddle, and Cooper projects as an appealing complement to Miami’s only established starter. While Cooper is on the smaller end, he’s a tough player to bring down and catches everything.

Miami was one of the worst YAC teams in the NFL last season, and Cooper would help in that area a ton.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

Stribling has received almost zero hype, which is hard to believe after watching his tape. He had a modest 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns this season, but he’s got plenty of traits worth betting on.

He’s a solid route runner, makes contested catches downfield, and is just an overall solid player. If the Dolphins don’t view receiver as a premium need, Stribling might be someone who could be a good selection on Day 3.

Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

That’s right, we’re going back to the Indiana well. Nowakowski is the premier “dirty work” player in this year’s class. He was asked to do all types of blocking for Indiana’s offense and make tough catches in the middle of the field.

He probably won’t blow up the combine, but if the Dolphins want to round out their tight end room on Day 3, getting someone with Nowakowski’s versatile and immediately translatable skill set makes a lot of sense.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller is probably the highest-rated name on this list, but he’s still not getting enough hype. The Clemson product is an experienced starter who is super smooth and consistent in pass protection.

He’s perfect for the Dolphins’ likely outside zone-heavy scheme, and if the team moves on from Austin Jackson now or next season, Miller can fill in at his natural spot of right tackle. This should be an event where he shines, too.

Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

If the Dolphins are looking for a pass-protecting guard — they absolutely should be — then paying attention to Bisontis this week is a must.

The team already released James Daniels, and Jonah Savaiinaea is coming off an abysmal rookie season. Bisontis has the athletic ability to shine at this event and leave as a consensus top-50 pick.

Right now, he’s flying just a bit under the radar.

Zane Durant, IDL, Penn State

Durant was a player we got eyes on at the Senior Bowl, and he had a nice week in Mobile. He just missed our cut for Dolphins standouts in favor of Gracen Halton from Oklahoma.

Durant is very much in the mold of a defensive tackle who should perform well in Indianapolis. He’s a bit undersized at 6 feet, 290 pounds, but he’s a great gap shooter with quickness and bend.

New head coach Jeff Hafley liked to have a few of those players in the Green Bay Packers’ IDL room, so someone like Durant might be on the team’s radar.

Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

Sticking with Senior Bowl players who just missed our cut, Sapp is built like an NFL player through and through. The Dolphins need all the edge help they can get this offseason, as the depth chart is barren outside of Chop Robinson.

Sapp fits the mold of a bigger edge with good overall power that Hafley liked to use on his Packers defense. The Florida product likely is a Day 3 pick, so Miami could pair him with a more highly touted rusher if it wanted.

Ahmari Harvey, CB, Georgia Tech

Harvey is somewhat undersized at 6-foot, 190 pounds, so there’s a chance he won’t make the Dolphins’ board. However, if the team is serious about becoming more physical, Harvey fits the bill.

He doesn’t shy away from contact and will come downhill to defend the run and screens with urgency. Harvey also racked up 11 pass breakups across three seasons, so he’s got some ball skills.

Miami could lose both of its starting cornerbacks to free agency, and many of the remaining players, like Storm Duck and JuJu Brents, are coming off major injuries. Double-dipping at cornerback with a player like Harvey on Day 3 certainly would add some depth.

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

We mocked Stukes to the Dolphins following the Senior Bowl, and we’re continuing to bang the drum for him here. The Arizona product has great size at 6-2, 200, and showed impeccable ball skills through his college career (7 INTs, 21 PBUs).

Most importantly, Stukes has experience playing in the slot and at safety. Miami needs help at both spots, and Hafley loves to move his safeties around after the snap. Stukes would fit perfectly into that framework.

