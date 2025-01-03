Friday Dolphins Notebook: Lamm, Chiefs Roster, and More
After explaining on Instagram why he was placed on injured reserve, Miami Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm posted brief videos of himself before and after having back surgery Friday morning.
Lamm, who revealed earlier on Instagram he was placed on IR because of a back injury, also took to another social media platform to discuss his surgery.
Lamm played in 15 games with seven starts before his season came to an end this week.
THE CHIEFS ROSTER UPDATE
We still don't have a clear idea of which Kansas City Chiefs players will get rest along with Patrick Mahomes in their Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos, a game the Chiefs have to win for the Dolphins to have a shot at making the playoffs.
But the Chiefs' final injury report of the week didn't exactly provide encouraging news for the Dolphins.
The Chiefs ruled out four players and listed as doubtful a whopping nine others.
Six of the nine players listed as doubtful had as their injury "Not Injury Related (Coaching): LB Due Tranquil, S Justin Reid, TE Travis Kelce, DE George Karlaftis, RB Kareem Hunt and LB Nick Bolton. Ruled doubtful because of injuries were Mahomes, CB Trent McDuffie and DT Chris Jones.
Ruled out were RB Isaiah Pacheco, T Jawaan Taylor, WR Mecole Hardman and CB Jaylen Watson.
Yikes!
MIKE WHITE WATCH
Looks like former Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White is sticking around in Buffalo for a bit.
After spending the whole season on the Bills' practice squad, White was signed to the team's 53-man roster Friday, a deal through the 2025 season.
Coach Sean McDermott said he was hoping to get White some action in Buffalo's meaningful finale, now that they've clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, against the New England Patriots after Mitch Trubisky gets the start with Josh Allen being kept out.
White, of course, was the Dolphins backup QB in 2023 before he was beaten out in training camp this summer by Skylar Thompson.