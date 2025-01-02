Lamm Explains Injury, Discusses His Future
In the aftermath of being placed on injured reserve, Miami Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm took to social media to explain his situation.
Beginning his message on Instagram by saying he's the type of person who's always about getting information from the source, Lamm explained it was a back injury that landed him on injured reserve, a back injury that will require surgery.
"It's been among the more trying things that I've had to deal with," Lamm said. "I have a disc in my left side and my back that's bulging into one of my nerves that's causing my entire left side to go numb. It has been one of the more trying things to try to sleep at night. It's been one of the more trying things trying to walk even that Sunday morning before the game, like I could barely feel certain things in my left side. But of course, we do, we try to do what we can for the team, and I know we wanted to make the playoffs, and playing is near and dear to me. It's a sacred thing, so I try my best to do whatever I can to help.
"But at the same time, as I've been told, this is nothing to play with, so the procedure will be done when it's done. And you know, I appreciate all the well wishes and everything. I know I said this might be my last year, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I just want my dogs to handle business this Sunday and hopefully get into the playoffs. So God bless you guys. Happy New Year, and take care of yourselves."
LAMM'S 2024 SEASON
Lamm took over at right tackle after Austin Jackson sustained a season-ending knee injury and started seven of the 15 games he played for the Dolphins in 2024, which was his 10th season in the NFL.
He said on social media after re-signing with the Dolphins in the offseason this would be his last season, but he clearly hasn't closed the door on coming back.
He will be a free agent next offseason after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.
The one game Lamm had missed this season came in Week 15 against the Houston Texans because of his back injury, but he was able to play against the San Francisco 49ers the following week and then was removed from the injury report last week before playing every offensive snap in the 20-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
Then came the sudden news Wednesday that he was being placed on injured reserve. And now we know why.