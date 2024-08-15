All Dolphins

Fuller Hyped To Face Former Team

Kendall Fuller had a special day on Thursday in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders.

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Thursday was a day that Kendall Fuller will not soon forget.

In a joint practice with the Washington Commanders — his former team — Fuller got to wear the coveted orange jersey, usually awarded to the best player in the prior practice session. In this instance, Fuller received the jersey as an added incentive to show up and show off against his former teammates.

"[Head Coach] Mike [McDaniel] had said to the team yesterday that he had messed up the last joint practices by not giving it to Calais [Campbell] or Jonnu [Smith] for them being in Atlanta last year," Fuller said. "He was like he couldn't make the same mistake twice, so I definitely appreciate it."

The jersey brought its magic as Fuller came up big on Thursday. On the last play of a two-minute drill, Fuller grabbed an interception thrown by Jayden Daniels to seal the Dolphins' two-point win.

Miami had scored a field goal on their final drive to provide the margin of victory. The play triggered a big celebration from the Dolphins.

The receiver, Terry McLaurin, fell on the play, and the interception was routine.

"At the end, it was just an out route that I love to make plays [on]," Fuller said, "and I was fortunately able to make a play on it and end it."

Fuller was asked about his celebration after the game. Some thought he was bowing to the Washington sideline. He quickly said he was not bowing. No disrespect was intended.

"[It was] A celebration that a lot of people on the outside won't understand," Fuller said. "A lot of the guys in Washington knew that that was a celebration that I always did. For them, they all knew what I meant and what I was doing."

It is only fitting that Fuller gets to make his 2024 preseason debut on Saturday night against the Commanders.

"It was just a blessing," Fuller said, reflecting on the game. "It'll be fun on Saturday to compete with everybody, so I had fun."

However, it was bittersweet for Fuller as McLaurin beat him on the opening drive for a touchdown. The interception was viewed as payback.

"Competing against them again, competing against Terry McLaurin," Fuller said, "I think the first or second rep of practice he had a touchdown on me, so to be able to make a play at the end but just to go back and forth and compete against guys, go against a different team, it was fun man."

