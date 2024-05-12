Getting to Know the Big Dolphins UDFA with the Big Personality and Great Story
Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent Bayron Matos has had about as unconventional a route to the National Football League as any player in recent memory.
The Dominican Republic native first took to baseball, where he could throw a 90 mile-per-hour fastball.
Basketball was his next love — the reason he came to the United States at 17 years old. He soon found himself in Tennessee with no knowledge of the language. Matos' English began with one word.
"Every time somebody used to ask me something or whatever, I'd say 'hungry,'" Matos told the South Florida media Friday. "They'd be, 'How are you?' and I'd say, 'I'm hungry.' 'Are you going to school today?' 'I'm hungry.'"
Basketball brought Matos to the U.S., but what he got from the country was much more than athletics.
"It was a better opportunity to go to college ... learn a new culture," Matos said. "A beautiful culture."
MATOS AS A COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER
Matos was a three-star basketball recruit who had several offers from SEC schools. He ultimately wound up at New Mexico. After a redshirt his first year, Matos played in 20 games for the Lobos as a redshirt freshman. He averaged six points per game.
Matos then transferred to the University of South Florida, where he played one season for the Bulls, appearing in 28 games.
It was then that Matos made the football team as a walk-on in 2022. Matos knew about the sport from his time in Tennessee.
"My host family back in Tennessee, they said, 'You are in the United States, you are going to be a football player. You will never touch a basketball," he said.
Matos' role with the Bulls was variable, but limited a few snaps.
"I played defense, I played special teams. I blocked ... I play special teams, I played defensive end ... I played in two games against BYU [and] against Howard," Matos said.
BAYRON MATOS AND HIS NFL ASPIRATIONS
Matos has studied the game through NFL offensive tackle Tyron Smith -- who is his favorite player.
"I watch that guy a lot," he said. "Watching that guy play is watching art."
Matos said he ultimately chose the Dolphins after receiving different offers as a rookie free agent because he liked offensive line coach Butch Barry, Miami's player development, and the weather.
Miami signed Matos for $247,500 guaranteed.
As a native of the Dominican Republic, Matos is part of the International Player Pathway program, which means he currently does not count against the 90-player roster limit, nor would he count against the maximum of 16 practice squad players once the regular season starts.
The 6-foot-7, 313-pound Matos is intriguing from a measurable standpoint. Matos has speed to go with his immense size -- he ran a 4.88 40-yard dash.
Matos said that playing in the NFL is one of his "goals in life."
"Man, I feel good to be here," Matos said. "(The Dolphins) gave me this opportunity to be here, I'm really grateful for that. I know (that) not a lot of people take a shot on a guy that never played the sport before."
The Dolphins have recent experience with an international prospect, lineman Durval Queiroz Neto from Brazil. He spent a couple of years on the Dolphins practice squad and got a handful of snaps in a preseason game, but never was able to progress to the 53-man roster.
Matos' goals are much bigger than that, though.
"I want to be one of the first Domnicans to play in the NFL," he said, "and my goal is to be one of the best tackles to play in the NFL."