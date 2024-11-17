Grant's Comeback Bid Hits Another Snag
The greatest kick returner in Miami Dolphins history has had another setback in his comeback attempt.
Jakeem Grant was released from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad Saturday, less than a week after he was signed. This marks the second time the Falcons have signed and let go Grant since the start of training camp, the first time ending with Grant getting an injury settlement.
With this latest setback, it's fair to wonder whether Grant ever will play in the NFL again after he missed the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons with injuries.
Grant last played in 2021 when he was a second-team All-Pro return specialist.
While a member of the Cleveland Browns, he missed the last two seasons with season-ending injuries. In 2022, he ruptured his Achilles tendon, and in 2023 he tore his patellar tendon.
GRANT'S IMPRESSIVE DOLPHINS RETURN DAYS
Grant was a Dolphins sixth-round draft choice in 2016. He was part of the 2016 Dolphins draft class that included Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and Kenyan Drake.
He spent five seasons with Miami before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2021. He was traded for a 2023 sixth-round pick, which the Dolphins ultimately traded to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill deal.
Grant played in 81 games with eight starts. He has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground.
His best season as a receiver was in 2020, when he had 36 receptions for 373 yards and four scores.
While with the Dolphins, he was an electric returner. He scored five touchdowns on returns, three on punt returns, and two on kickoffs.