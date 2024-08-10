Grant Finds His Way Back to NFL
Jakeem Grant has had his share of bad luck since leaving the Miami Dolphins, but the dynamic kick returner will get another shot.
Grant will be signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday.
The signing comes right after the Falcons faced Grant's first NFL team, the Dolphins, in the preseason opener Friday night. Atlanta was in the market for a wide receiver after losing Rondale Moore to a season-ending knee injury in one of the joint practices with the Dolphins at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
Grant last played in the 2021 season and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He was a member of the Cleveland Browns the past two years but missed the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles injury and the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon, both occurring in the preseason.
GRANT'S GREAT RETURNING CAREER IN MIAMI
Grant played five-plus seasons with the Dolphins after they took him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, part of a great draft class that included Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, and the recently retired Kenyan Drake.
During his time in Miami, Grant scored five touchdowns on kick returns, three on punts, and two on kickoffs. His best receiving season came in 2020 when he had 36 catches for 373 yards and four touchdowns.
Grant had a punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown in 2018.
Grant was named a second-team All-Pro returner in his final entire season with the Dolphins in 2020 and the following season when he split time between Miami and the Chicago Bears.
The Dolphins traded Grant to the Bears in 2021 for a 2023 sixth-round pick, which the Dolphins subsequently sent to the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the five draft picks as the return in the trade for Tyreek Hill.