Has Veteran Defensive Lineman Finally Find a Permanent Home?
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Matt Dickerson is rarely mentioned when anyone talks about the team’s defensive line.
That’s not overly surprising, either. He’s played just 580 snaps in his five-year career.
However, Dickerson seems to be gaining some traction in the Dolphins’ battle for their fifth defensive tackle spot. Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Benito Jones, and Jordan Phillips are likely to take the top four spots, but Dickerson’s flashes in camp have him right in the mix for the potential final spot.
Miami adding competition for him in the form of Grant and Phillips in the 2025 NFL draft didn’t faze him.
“I didn't lose sleep over anything like that. If anything, the more the better,” Dickerson told reporters in Chicago on Thursday. “We have a lot of rookies, young guys that we're trying to get up the pace of, you know, the best guy is going to be out there on the field.
“You never wanna look at somebody or be like, wow, this guy's competing for my spot or whatnot. I look forward to it, we encourage it, and the best guy is gonna be out there. So it's exciting to kind of teach these guys the ropes, and they're learning fast, and everyone's humble.”
Dickerson joined the Dolphins last October when they signed him to the practice squad after the Chiefs released him. He was elevated to the active roster in December, playing four games but recording no stats.
The veteran defensive lineman credits defensive line coach Austin Clark for helping him improve himself during his short stint with the Dolphins, despite limited playing time.
“Coach Clark really set in a lot of details into how we play the run, how we play the pass, how we go about our business,” Dickerson said. “And it's really unlike any other. I had some great D-line coaches in the past, but he's top tier in terms of that, in terms of getting the guys all together competing, getting their minds right, and more so just techniques and details of stuff I really had no idea about until we got here.
“And his resume proves it in terms of getting guys paid and turning guys that were unheard of into something. So I'm glad to be here, and I'm glad for that opportunity.”
How Does Dickerson Fit?
What makes Dickerson a unique member of the Dolphins’ defensive tackle room is his potential versatility. Miami’s likely top-four defensive linemen are pure defensive tackles.
Sure, they can play multiple spots on the interior, but for the most part, they’ll stick to playing over centers and guards.
Dickerson is listed on the team’s roster as a defensive end. His 6-5, 298-pound frame allows him to play with his hand in the dirt over the top of an offensive tackle, otherwise known as a 4i technique.
In the past, this role was primarily occupied by players like Calais Campbell and Emmanuel Ogbah. They’re in Arizona and Jacksonville, respectively, so if the Dolphins want a player dedicated to that role in 2025, Dickerson might be the best option.
Dickerson feels like he’s off to a solid start in camp, but knows the true test of his abilities hasn’t come quite yet.
“During camp, I feel like taking it day by day, and everything's about consistency. And I feel like really none of this matters until preseason comes,” Dickerson said. “I mean, obviously, practices matter and getting each other better, but preseason is where all 32 teams watch your film.
“So we all know, have an understanding that we're all competing for spots, whether it's here or somewhere else. But in terms of the team here, it's like we're trying to put our best stuff out there to make each other better.”
The preseason is coming soon. The Dolphins have a joint practice against the Bears on Friday, and then the teams will play in their first preseason game on Sunday afternoon.
We don’t officially know which players will suit up on Sunday, but it stands to reason someone like Dickerson, who is competing for a roster spot, will get plenty of snaps.
He’s excited about the chance to flash against another team, whether it’s in practice or the game.
“There's competitiveness where it's like, you know, here's our stuff and here's your stuff and let's go at it. So it's a great opportunity,” Dickerson said. “I feel everyone's excited for it. I am to compete here in a different environment. A little adversity is not what we're used to. It's not comfortable, but we're looking forward to it; I'm looking forward to it.”
