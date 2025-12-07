What Really Drew Mike McDaniel to Achane

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has been one of the league’s top ball carriers this season. He ranks third in the NFL with 1,034 rushing yards entering Week 13 and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

While Achane’s game-changing speed and elusiveness were apparent dating back to his time at Texas A&M, a different trait stood out to head coach Mike McDaniel during the scouting process.

“I knew his tape was exceptional enough that I don’t think I’ve tried to catch a visitor off guard more than when he took a visit with us,” McDaniel said last week. “I really went above and beyond to try to figure out who he was because his tape was so good.

“Once he came here and sat down and watched a couple of plays… I could see the game was slow to him, and I pieced together why he potentially was at the point of attack and not taking on direct hits all the time. I just recognized something that wasn’t otherwise available. You like to do player comps and he was a blend of several things. I figured he had the ability to be unique in this league and a high yards per carry guy that you can get the ball to a ton, but the key was meeting him, seeing this quiet kid that wants to be great.”

The Dolphins had only four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and took cornerback Cam Smith with their second-round pick at No. 51 overall. McDaniel said waiting until Miami’s next pick was stressful, but his combination of relief and excitement after taking Achane in the third round is well documented.

“Every player is unique, but with him, a lot of people profile him off the rip as he's smaller, so you assume all sorts of things based upon the size and speed of other players that aren't De'Von,” McDaniel said. “What I noticed from his college days was that he was never taking hits on directly. When players do that, it means the game is really slow for them. It means that he can see a lot, so there's some natural football talent. That's a skill.”

Despite his 5-foot-9, 191-pound frame, Achane was durable in college — appearing in at least 10 games and exceeding 150 touches in each of his final two seasons at Texas A&M in an SEC full of big, physical players with NFL potential. With the Dolphins, he’s been available for the last 29 regular-season games after missing six games with knee and shoulder injuries in his rookie year.

“Not just being fast or having good hands, but that's a skill of avoiding direct tackles that is very impactful when your job is to move the ball forward,” McDaniel said. “There's a lot more meat on the bone and if he continues to take advantage of opportunities like that, you just get more opportunities and his ability to play convicted, in tight quarters and getting yards after contact, really changes how we're able to play football.

“It also enables him to stay healthy while doing it because he's able to avoid a lot of the big shots because guys get pretty mad when a fast guy is making them miss. People intend to hit him pretty hard, so he's able in his game to take advantage of it. I think no one is surprised by where he's at and the best is in front of him for sure.”

Achane has rushed for a career-high 1,034 yards with five games still left on the schedule. He’s already carried the ball 186 times after 203 rushing attempts over 17 games last season. On top of that, he’s leading the team with 54 receptions.

Achane is the undeniable engine of Miami’s offense, but every sports car needs a full system to reach top speed.

How Achane Inspires Teammates

Achane’s vision and speed have been key to rushing for at least 120 yards in each of the last three games, but it helps when teammates understand that one block could create a touchdown from any point on the field.

“He has players playing for him, trying to get that extra strain,” McDaniel said. “You can see every rep that Julian Hill has, he's flying around somewhere trying to get that last influential block, but all the guys really take pride. They know he has an ability that if we just leave one guy for him, he can make him miss.

“If their guy is blocked and not pursuing, that's where we get the big plays that he's always capable of that we were able to do.”

Achane is tied with Jahmyr Gibbs with 10 runs of at least 20 yards, but keep in mind that Gibbs has played one more game after the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Sixteen running backs have carried the ball at least 180 times, but only Achane, Gibbs, and Jonathan Taylor are averaging over 5.5 yards per carry.

The Dolphins started the season 1-6 but have played inspired football lately. Miami has won four of the last five games and ranks first in the NFL with an average of 176.7 rushing yards over its last three.

“I think [Achane] feels like his teammates are a part of his journey and his development,” McDaniel said. “I think he has higher expectations than this moving forward, but his teammates feel like part of his journey and he knows they are. It’s cool to watch guys grow into something they’re capable of, but the bottom line is people have to do it themselves.

“He’s a big part of our program, and we’re very happy that he’s seized the opportunity and been the leader and consistent playmaker that he has been.”

