McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 23-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with Jeff Wilson Jr. and his hip injury and McDaniel calls him day to day and that the early information is more encouraging than first thoughts. "It looks like we've avoided the worst-case scenarios for sure."

-- McDaniel suggests certain players are playing outside of the scheme and pressing to try to make plays.

-- As we mentioned last week, McDaniel stresses the importance of learning some late-season losses.

-- Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Eric Rowe (hamstring) also were injured in the loss against the Chargers, and McDaniel says Hill will come in for treatments but calls his status "bumps and bruises," while Rowe might be more day to day.

-- Terron Armstead returned to the lineup and McDaniel said Armstead felt good coming out of the game. Calls it "for the most part a successful" return to the lineup without a setback.

-- The forecast calls for snow in Buffalo on Saturday, and McDaniel says it comes down to how teams deal with it. Jokes that the boxscore doesn't read "asterisk, it was cold."

-- The weekly Byron Jones arrives, and McDaniel says he has been involved and has been in meeting rooms at times during the regular season. McDaniel says he's very happy and comfortable with the players who have lined up at cornerback, and says it would be an awesome addition but he's not counting on it, just more focused on the guys who are there.

-- Question deals with Mike Gesicki not really being used in the passing game, and McDaniel points out there have been circumstances in the last few games that had they played out differently, the results regarding his involvement would be different. Stresses, as he always does, it's about maximizing what the offense needs to do.

-- Last question deals with whether the Dolphins need to do something different on offense and just keep doing what they do but do them better, and McDaniel leans toward the latter, saying it's about refining the techniques while at the same time offering a different presentation to opponents. Adds he's always trying to find the right formula for different matchups. Points out that he starts anew for every game.

