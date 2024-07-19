Hero of Miami Miracle, Kenyan Drake, Announces Retirement After Eight Seasons
NFL free agent running back Kenyan Drake has announced his retirement on social media. Drake played eight seasons for six teams, including the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
Drake will forever be iconic in Miami for scoring the game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots in 2016. The double lateral play is known as "The Miami Miracle."
He also scored on a kickoff return in week nine of his rookie season against the New York Jets to help Miami secure the victory.
Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson, host of TheCrew, confirmed his retirement after texting with the big back.
"I am at peace with the decision. It felt like the right time," Drake said. "I love the game, but I don't love the business. I'm at peace with the decision. I'm healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life."
In addition to playing in Miami, Drake played for the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers.
Miami traded him to Arizona before the 2019 deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick that could have become a fifth-round pick.
Drake had finished the final season of a four-year $3.5 million contract in 2019. The Cardinals tagged him in 2020.
In 2020, he had his best statistical year as a professional, with 955 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. Drake finishes his career with 3,866 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 218 passes for an additional 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns.
The following season, as an unrestricted free agent, he signed with the Raiders for $11 million guaranteed. However, he was cut before the 2022 season. He then went to Baltimore, where he finished the season.
While in college, playing for Nick Saban, he was a part of two national championship teams. In his final collegiate game, Drake returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Clemson in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.