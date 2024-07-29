All Dolphins

Hill Is First Dolphins Player To Join Exclusive Video Game Club

Tyreek Hill receives a Madden NFL rating of 99. He will be the number one wide receiver in the video game.

Jul 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) signals during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
EA Sports informed Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill that he will be a member of the exclusive 99 Club when the Madden NFL 2025 video game releases in August. He was the first player to be announced to the 99 Club this season.

He hit the 99 Club in the middle of last season, which will not change.

Hill will be the first Dolphins player to start the season with a rating of 99. Dan Marino did not achieve a rating this high when he was playing. The game was introduced in 1990 when Marino was on the backside of his career. Had the game been made in the 1980s, Marino would have been the first Dolphins player in the exclusive club.

Hill's score and ranking are indicative of how well others perceive him.


EA Sports has him ranked as the top receiver in the game.

Hill is one of the most prolific pass catchers in the league today. Last season, he had 119 receptions for an NFL-high 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 100-catch plateau in each of the last three seasons. During the 2023 season, he eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards.

Players constantly bicker over their Madden ratings, and fans gripe about their favorite players being scored incorrectly by EA. Few will find fault with Hill's elusive status.

s Hill is universally known, the Cheetah is an avid video game player. He is constantly playing Madden and Fortnight, which are his favorite games. Hopefully, Hill can have the kind of season for Miami that everyone at EA Sports is projecting,

It's speculated that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also be awarded membership in the 99 Club. Christian McCaffrey of San Francisco is also a contender for the club. McCaffrey is also featured on the game's cover.

