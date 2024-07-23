WR Tyreek Hill Wants To Remain A Miami Dolphin
Always outspoken, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill made a resolute statement on the first day of training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. He declared his unwavering commitment to Miami, expressing his intent to spend the rest of his career in the city, even without a contract extension this year.
Of course, the 30-year-old Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowl receiver who led the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 reception touchdowns last season, said earlier this summer that he would like a contract extension to rejoin the financial neighborhood of a top-five receiver. Hill signed a four-year extension before the 2022 season for $120 million ($30 million per year average but just $19.7 million this year after his signing bonus).
Less than 15 other receivers are making, including his freshly extended partner Jaylen Waddle, Eagles' A.J. Brown ($32 million), and Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million). But Hill added that he's pleased to be in Miami and already instructed his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to ensure he doesn't get traded again like he did a few years ago from Kansas City, who won the last two Super Bowls without him and one with him.
"To be honest, I have no idea," Hill said of current negotiations. "Obviously, I let Drew and the team handle that situation. The only thing I told Drew was, 'Do not get me traded, bro.' Last time you did this, you got me traded. That's been my only thing to him. I want to stay here in Miami.
"Obviously, this is where my family is now. Everybody loves it here. Family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it. Obviously, I love playing for coach [Mike McDaniel], and my teammates are awesome. I wouldn't want to leave."
Hill, who made no bones about wanting to be the first receiver to reach 2,000 passing yards last year, said that he no longer will set individual goals because he feels that would be selfish of him. He came close last year and was on track to reach it before injuring an ankle on a questionable tackle by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in Game 13.
Hill, who had averaged 123 yards in the first 12 games, missed parts of Game 13 and all of Game 14 against the Jets. He averaged just 79.5 yards in the final four games. If he kept up his pace of the first 12 games and had not been injured, Hill would've finished with another 615 yards or 2,414 yards.
"For me last year is last year," said Hill, who returned from Antigua on Monday after receiving annual stem cell treatment to regenerate his cells and regulate his blood flow. "It's great for me to come out saying X, Y, Z, I want to get 2K.
"That would be great in the grand scenario. At the same time, I have to understand the position I'm in, being one of the leaders, and just singling out individual goals like that. I had time to look at it and talk about it with my family; that's very selfish of me.
"So, moving forward the individual goal I've been talking about this whole entire offseason with my teammates, with my family, I want us to A., to win a playoff game [and end the 24-year streak of no playoff wins].
"I would love that. We will start with that and moving forward, continue to build on that, we're going to move to the Super Bowl. It's one step at a time.
"If I'm able to help this team do something special as a team goal, I would definitely count that as an individual goal as my own. That would be good and something I could live with for the rest of my life."
The reporter asked if "2K" was no longer in the picture, and Hill instantly responded, "I'm not saying 2K is off the table. I understand how the season goes. Teams prepare for us, to take me out of the game, to take Waddle out of the game. There could be situations I have good games; there could be situations I have bad games. Let's not scratch off the 2K yet, all right? If it comes, it comes. God will bless me."
Hill, Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert all expressed excitement for the upcoming season, especially the top-ranked offense, which added more speed in veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the return of healthy speedster De'Von Achane, and rookie running back Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee.
Beckham, 31, who notched 1,000-plus receiving yards in five of his first six seasons, averaged 16.1 yards per catch for the Baltimore Ravens last season in his ninth campaign in primarily a backup role.
"I haven't been this excited since the birth of my first daughter," Hill said. "God has blessed me with some great offenses in Kansas City obviously the time we went to the Super Bowl [2019 and '20] ... but this group gives me that same feeling.
"All the guys understand that there is only one football, and there will be plenty of opportunities throughout the game for all of us to touch the ball. [Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa] understands that. He doesn't have any pressure to deliver to a target here or there. OBJ opens up a lot of windows for a lot of people. We're very excited."