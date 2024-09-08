Hill Playing in Opener After Police Incident
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was expected to play in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being briefly detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium.
Hill was handcuffed briefly after police stopped him for a traffic violation, with ESPN's Jeff Darlington reporting there was a verbal altercation and Hill was cited for reckless driving.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple reporters after the incident that Hill would be in the lineup for the Dolphins' season opener.
The Dolphins later released a statement: "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."
One player who was involved in supporting Hill was identified as veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
Hill is preparing to start his third season with the Dolphins after being named the team MVP each of the past two seasons.
He was among the many Dolphins players, as well as head coach Mike McDaniel, to get a lucrative new contract in the offseason.
Hill's new deal actually was a restructured of his previous deal with the restructure providing guaranteed money over the next three years.