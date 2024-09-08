All Dolphins

Hill Playing in Opener After Police Incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police after a traffic violation outside Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was expected to play in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being briefly detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill was handcuffed briefly after police stopped him for a traffic violation, with ESPN's Jeff Darlington reporting there was a verbal altercation and Hill was cited for reckless driving.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple reporters after the incident that Hill would be in the lineup for the Dolphins' season opener.

The Dolphins later released a statement: "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

One player who was involved in supporting Hill was identified as veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Hill is preparing to start his third season with the Dolphins after being named the team MVP each of the past two seasons.

He was among the many Dolphins players, as well as head coach Mike McDaniel, to get a lucrative new contract in the offseason.

Hill's new deal actually was a restructured of his previous deal with the restructure providing guaranteed money over the next three years.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News