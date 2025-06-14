Hill Takes Noah Lyles Rivalry to New Level
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been talking about competing in track meets for a while now, and he finally did it on Friday.
Hill ran 10.15 seconds in a 100-meter race in a track event in California on Friday. He finished first in his race, and that time is wildly impressive for someone who hasn’t run track since college and is 31 years old.
Most of the buzz around Hill running track has come from his friendly online feud with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. Following his win on Friday, Hill held up a sign that said “Noah Could Never.”
It should be noted that Lyles could easily beat Hill’s time, as he’s won at the Olympics with a 9.79-second 100-meter dash.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Hill potentially racing multiple times during Mandatory Minicamp this week, and didn’t seem to mind as long as Hill was focused on football.
“I know for a fact he is training for football,” McDaniel said. “If he wants to run in a straight line against someone and utilize football training, sweet. So I know for a fact he’s not training for track. Good luck. Don’t know who he’s racing.”
“I’m sure they’re fast, and whether he wins or loses, I won’t care. (laughter) But the good news is we’re locked in on Dolphins football, and no one’s told me about the race, which means their focus is where it should be, which is on today’s practice.”
Where Hill’s Rehab Is At
Although Hill is spending his free time picking fights with Olympic gold medallists, he seems to be making good progress in his rehab from two offseason wrist surgeries.
During minicamp, Hill was seen catching footballs for the first time since his latest wrist surgery that he had in May. Hill didn’t compete in team drills but was off to the side with an assistant coach.
“He's trying to get me to go against the process and short change when he's supposed to catch footballs, but we're being very diligent,” McDaniel said on Wednesday. “He's pitching to do more and more, which is good. He's been active in the off-season program, and all while not catching footballs.”
“So yes, it was early in the process, and he's towing the line in a healthy, good way of pushing that timetable of return sooner and sooner.”
That’s all good news, as the Dolphins need Hill to return to his All-Pro form in 2025.
