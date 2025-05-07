Tyreek Hill Posts About Second Wrist Surgery
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to have had a second surgery on his wrist this offseason.
Hill posted pictures to his Snapchat account with the caption “surgery #2 let’s gooooo lord thank you” that showed him in a hospital bed before and after surgery with his wrist bandaged. The former All-Pro had his first surgery in February, following the end of the Dolphins’ season.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this offseason that Hill would be ready for training camp. Assuming Hill’s second surgery isn’t a major setback, he’ll likely be capable of returning in time for regular season action.
Hill reportedly suffered the injury during joint practices with the Washington Commanders before last season and played through the ailment, starting in all 17 games.
However, the injury may have been one of the reasons Hill had a down season in 2024. It was the first time in his career he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl, and it was the first time since 2019 that he didn’t record at least 1,000 yards receiving.
Hill’s 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns were all the lowest of his Dolphins career. Along with his down season and additional surgery, this has been an offseason where Hill has been under the microscope for mostly the wrong reasons.
Hill’s Status With Miami
Trade speculation has been swirling around Hill all offseason because of his comments, including him saying, "I'm out, bro,” following Miami’s last game. While Hill walked back his comments, he has continued to stir the pot on social media by posting the "peace out" two-finger emoji or making comments that could be interpreted as him wanting out.
Hill also recently made an odd pivot from his support of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by not including him in his top five NFL quarterbacks.
Hill’s off-field status has also fueled trade rumors this offseason. He was involved in a domestic dispute at a condominium in the coastal town of Sunny Isles on April 7.
This incident followed Hill’s highly publicized brief detainment by police before the 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, a lawsuit filed by an OnlyFans model, and paternity lawsuits by different women.
Unsurprisingly, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of momentum behind a deal for Hill. The star receiver market saw some movement Wednesday as the Cowboys acquired George Pickens from the Steelers, but Pickens is a much easier player to trade for than Hill.