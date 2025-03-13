Holland Discusses Dolphins, Departure, Memories
Jevon Holland had nothing but positive things to say about the Miami Dolphins on his way out the door to join the New York Giants as a free agent, and that includes the safeties signed to help replace him.
On the latest episode of the Breakin' House Rules podcast, Holland discussed his nerve-racking free agent episode that led to him leaving for a three-year, $45.3 million contract after the Dolphins encouraged him to test the free agent market.
As host Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network indicated, the Dolphins never were willing to pay anywhere close to that amount for a safety.
Holland offered his explanation as to why he thinks that's the case after the Dolphins replenished at safety after signing value free agents Ifeatu Meliwonfu and Ashtyn Davis.
"I would say the scheme for the safeties is more so, like, umbrella thought process, you know what I mean?" Holland said. "Like keep everything in front of you. When you look at the (Baltimore) Ravens and how they were built — because it's kind of like a Ravens scheme — the way that the Ravens are built their front is like where they make the bread, the front and like the front seven. Like, if their safety or the corner is good, then their defense is even better. So I feel like the thought process is to build from the bottom up, so like the D-line, the linebackers and then the safeties."
Having said that, Holland had nothing but praise for the new Dolphins safeties, Davis and Meliwonfu.
"I will say Ashtyn, he's been with the with the Jets for the last five years, I think he's like kind of a jack of all trades, very fast, very athletic," Holland said. "He does a lot for the Jets, core (special) teamer as well. And I think that he's going to have some success in Miami. I think Iffy, the same thing, he's kind of been behind Brian Branch and Kirby Joseph on the Lions. But he's the same way, like, he's really athletic, really talented, tall, lanky, has range. He's gonna have success, as well as Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell, like they both are still really good players.
"And I think Patrick last year was sitting behind me and JP, and I think that he can really play. He just needs opportunity to be able to flourish. And I think that he's gonna get that as as well as Elijah. Because Elijah, whenever he came in, he was, making a lot of plays. So I think they've got a good mix, man. I think that that group is going to jell well together. And they're all good people. I know them personally, and I'm excited to see what they put together."
HOLLAND REFLECTS ON DOLPHINS DAYS
Reflecting on his Dolphins days, Holland obviously mentioned his famous pick-six on Black Friday in 2023 on the "Fail Mary" at MetLife Stadium, which now will be his home stadium.
But he mentioned that memory second, after the Dolphins' 21-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the 2022 season — Miami's only victory against the AFC East rivals in the teams' past 14 meetings.
"It was just such a back-and-forth game," Holland said. "I ended up playing 98 snaps that game, almost 100 snaps (actually 110, counting special teams), which is like crazy, and just like how it went down and how we ended up winning. And I remember, when we won the game Nick Needham threw his helmet in the air, like we won the Super Bowl, like the chest bumps over it was hilarious. And then when we got the locker room, I was sitting there soon, he was like, bro, it's only like, game 3, like it was a Super Bowl. But I think that was, like, one of the best memories.
"But I got a bunch of memories of just being out there with the guys. Man, having fun, like feeling good. And I think that I'm gonna cherish those moments and those relationships that I got with people. So shout-out to all the boys on the Dolphins who ended up going to other places. Shout-out to Braxton (Berrios). Went to the Texans. Rob (Jones) went to the Cowboys. It's been fun. Man, it's been fun. It's been a blast. I'm gonna miss the homies for real. And I'm excited to see where a bunch of other guys go and and success that they have in other places. Hopefully some of them come to the Giants, and we continue that train of just kicking it."
Holland made it a point on the podcast to express his gratitude to the Dolphins for drafting him in the second round of the 2021 draft and to every member of the support staff, pointing out there's a reason the organization always gets high marks in the NFLPA offseason survey evaluating working conditions and environments for players.
The safety said he had hoped to stay in Miami for the long run, but understood it was not going to happen once he was allowed to hit the free agent market.
Holland agreed to the New York Giants very late Monday night after a day he was "stressful as F." He got the call from his agent after starting to watch the movie "The Brutalist."
"I'm blessed to be wanted," said Holland, whose girlfriend Amanda is from New York. "It's been an up-and-down roller coaster, but it finished like I'm super happy with where I am and and where I'm about to be, so I'm really excited."