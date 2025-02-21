Holland Excited Ahead of Free Agency
Jevon Holland admits it feels weird watching videos on the Miami Dolphins social media account these days and not seeing himself included, though he understands the reason.
Those videos feature players who figure to be part of the team next season, and it remains more likely than not that Holland is not one of them.
Free agency arrives March 12 for Holland and hundreds of other players around the NFL, and he figures to get his share of offers as one of the top safeties on the market.
But while he says he doesn’t have any idea at this time what will be his team in 2025, he is excited about his first foray into free agency.
"Yeah, I'm excited,” Holland said in the latest episode of the Breakin’ House Rules podcast. “Me, going into year 5, it's just kind of crazy. It's dope. It's almost surreal, like stepping into another organization, or same organization we still don't know, but say if I do go to another place, going from Oregon to Miami, it's kind of like I've only known those two. So if I go into another one, and I've been lucky to have a good organization with the Ducks, and then going right into Miami and still being able to have a good organization with good people in a building, so it's nerve-wracking, like, am I gonna choose the wrong one? But I just gotta trust myself.”
Holland already has been connected to several teams among national media outlets trying to project which free agents will wind up where, and he said his father (former CFL player Robert Holland) and the mother of his girlfriend (who lives in New York) keep pressing him for information.
For his part, Jevon says he wants to make sure he plays for an organization that’s “right,” wouldn’t mind living in a big city and having access to “good golf” is a bonus.
Financial considerations will come into play because they always do, and Spotrac projects Holland landing a four-year contract worth somewhere around $60 million.
“I've been keeping them at bay, just like, not really saying much, because I don't really have anything, right,” he said on the podcast. “I don't have any information. But, yeah, it's hard to think about, like, oh, I might be able to go here. And you start thinking about that's cool, and, going (to look at) Zillow, and like, Oh, wow, OK. But then it's like, well, I mean, I could not go there, so let me just chill. But it's just exciting, yeah, being in college or high school again, like getting recruited from teams. Like, oh, wow. I wonder what teams may offer me scholarships. So it's cool. It really is. But at the same time, I start to reminisce, like, damn, my crib, my cats, my girl."
Holland did some reminiscing on the podcast about his four years with the Dolphins, who all along have been considered unlikely to re-sign him based mostly on financial considerations.
HOLLAND LOOKS BACK AT HIS DOLPHINS YEARS
Since arriving as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Holland has been a solid starter for the Dolphins, though he may not quite have attained the level that was hoped or anticipated.
“Every team was like, so different,” Holland said of his four seasons in Miami. “And the personality of each team and how I felt within each team, I think my second year was the most, I would say, like, relaxed and just like, play free. The year with Vic (Fangio), we were playing at such a high level, so it was more of a stressful task, because I felt like I had to fix a lot of things, and a lot was put on me, which I could handle. But it was still stressful, nevertheless, yeah, and then obviously, I got injured."
Holland still should have plenty of productive seasons ahead of him considering he’ll turn only 25 when he celebrates his birthday March 3.
Teams will start being allowed to negotiate with his representation exactly one week later, with the league year kicking off and free agents allowed to officially switch teams two days after that, on March 12.
In the meantime, Holland continues his offseason routine. He still follows the Dolphins on social media, even if he says it does feel weird not being included.
“I'm not in any of this (stuff) anymore,” he said. “And I'm like, OK, like they've kind of moved on, you know what I mean? I get it, this is kind of like the effects of being a free agent, like your team or what was your team starts to kind of faze you out in a way, and you could kind of feel that through the fans as well; they're like, yeah, we're on the next one.
“I'm really enjoying my offseason, me and my team behind me, my trainer, we're really getting after it. So I'm excited, dude, I really am. I'm excited. It feels good to be in this position to be able to … hey, new, fresh start kind of thing. Yeah, so I'm definitely excited for this.”
