August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI.com
Search

The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 3

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as the end of the Tim Tebow experiment, the mystery surrounding Dak Prescott, and how the rookie quarterbacks have looked this summer
Author:
Publish date:

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, taped before the slate of preseason games last weekend, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The end of the Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville, why it failed and  whether it should have happened in the first place.

• The mysterious situation involving Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and what it means for the team's outlook for the 2021 season.

• Preseason games and their value (or lack thereof).

• How the rookies quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones — have looked so far this summer and which one might be in line to achieve the most success in 2021.

HONDO__ALAIN_SHOW_EP_3-6123f48d5ea20121cbd102fa_Aug_23_2021_20_37_57
News

The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 3

Kirk Merritt
News

Stock Up, Stock Down After Preseason Game vs. Atlanta

Miami Dolphins helmet
News

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 20

Tua Tagovailoa and Myles Gaskin
News

2021 Dolphins Camp: Flores August 22 Takeaways

Greg Little
News

Dolphins vs. Falcons: 13 Players to Watch ... How They Did

Noah Igbinoghene
News

Dolphins vs. Atlanta Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 21

Tua Tagovailoa and Myles Gaskin
News

Quick Takeaways from Dolphins-Falcons Game