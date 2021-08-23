The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 3

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as the end of the Tim Tebow experiment, the mystery surrounding Dak Prescott, and how the rookie quarterbacks have looked this summer

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, taped before the slate of preseason games last weekend, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The end of the Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville, why it failed and whether it should have happened in the first place.

• The mysterious situation involving Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and what it means for the team's outlook for the 2021 season.

• Preseason games and their value (or lack thereof).

• How the rookies quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones — have looked so far this summer and which one might be in line to achieve the most success in 2021.