The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 5

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart offer their thoughts on the top rookies for 2021 along with their picks to make it to the Super Bowl

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The comment by Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys suggesting he's the best wide receiver in the NFL (with an admission he hasn't always played like it). Arrogance? Confidence? And is he close to being right?

• Breaking down the top rookies in the NFL and offering our picks for NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Spoiler alert: We didn't pick a Dolphins player for either award, but I would suggest the best Miami candidates would be Jaylen Waddle (obviously) on offense and Jevon Holland on defense.

• Our picks to make it to the Super Bowl, where Hondo went the "safe" route and Alain went with a pick that some might consider "crazy."