How Howard Landed with the Colts ... and the Team's High Expectations for Him
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard hasn't played since December 2023, but he's already listed as a first-team cornerback just days after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
Howard signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million Monday. Now, he's set for a Week 1 battle against his former team, with the Dolphins visiting Lucas Oil Stadium for the Sept. 7 opener.
Howard being listed as a first-team cornerback opposite Charvarius Ward is an exhibit of confidence on the part of the Colts.
Miami Reunion
Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, in his first season with the Colts, has plenty of experience with Howard.
Anarumo was defensive backs coach during Howard's first two seasons in South Florida in 2016-17. Howard worked out last December for the Cincinnati Bengals when Anarumo was their defensive coordinator.
Because of training camp injury woes (not unlike the Dolphins), the Colts turned to the veteran All-Pro cornerback.
"I’ve been in touch with (the Colts) for a little minute because me and coach Lou have a great relationship,’’ Howard said Wednesday, per Colts.com. “I’ve been in contact with him. I got the call and I was ready to come.’’
Howard said that the signing meant a lot to him and cited the familiarity with Anarumo.
"He knows my game and I know what to expect he’s going to call," he said. “I was just excited for the opportunity and was just ready to come play.”
Too Early?
The practice Wednesday was just Howard's second with the Colts. Despite the early starter tab, Colts defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said that the goal is to get Howard ready for Week 1. The connection to Anarumo certainly helps.
"The good thing with him is he’s played a lot of football,” Henderson said. “So, he’s just gotta learn our language. He’s probably played the same coverages, same defenses in the past.
“It’s just we may call it this (and) he called it that. We’ve just gotta get on the same page with him as to what we call things and our language. ... Some of the concepts are from Lou’s past, so he’s played those concepts and he has some recall of what he’s done before when he was with Lou."
Released by Miami
Howard, the second pick of general manager Chris Grier's tenure, played his last game for the Dolphins in Week 17 of the 2023 season. He battled a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final two games of the season. The Dolphins released Howard in March of 2024 as a post-June 1 designation.
Howard started 13 games in 2023, registering 45 tackles and an interception.
The Dolphins have had their own battles with a thin cornerback room. Both Kader Kohou and Artie Burns sustained a season-ending injuries on top of Kendall Fuller's release and Jalen Ramsey's trade to Pittsburgh.
Former New England Patriots draft pick Jack Jones Jr. and nickel Mike Hilton were signed as a result.