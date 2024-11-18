How Jonnu Put Together a Historic Performance
In case there was any doubt left, the tight end is back in the Miami Dolphins passing game.
And it might be back better than ever.
Jonnu Smith has made plays here and there throughout the season, but he had performance to remember in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith finished with six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in Dolphins history with at least 100 yards and two scores. The 101 yards represented a career high for him and the first 100-yard game for a Dolphins tight end since 2021 and his 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the longest play by a Miami tight end since 2020.
Mike Gesicki was the last tight end with those kind of numbers, with 115 yards against Jacksonville in 2021 and a 70-yard reception against San Francisco in 2020.
Smith also became the second tight end in the NFL this season with at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns — the first was the aforementioned Gesicki for the Cincinnati Bengals, against the Raiders in their last game before they faced Miami.
"I think it’s super cool," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game Sunday. "We’ve had plans to implement him in the past within the offense, so be it, the defense doesn’t allow for him to get as many catches as we would like for him. But it’s been really cool to see his progression from the prime time game we had against the Rams to now. Just being in the right spots. It’s just a lot of the reps that we’ve gotten throughout training camp and leading up to this point. So all of this that everyone is seeing isn’t new to our team, but now that he’s being implemented more and getting the ball, going through the progressions, that’s just what it is. He’s a baller."
SMITH A WELCOME ADDITION
It's no secret that the Dolphins didn't get a touchdown from any of their tight ends in 2023, but the addition of Smith in the offseason always figured to help solve the issue of lack of production from the position.
The addition of Smith, along with that of Odell Beckham Jr., was meant to give the Dolphins other options in the passing game, and that's what we're saying these days.
And as long as opponents are going to focus on making sure Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle don't beat them over the top, Tagovailoa is going to keep going to Smith.
"I knew it was a great add by Chris (Grier) and the pro (personnel) department just because of his skills with the ball in his hands, and then I knew second-hand from a couple of coaches that have been on staffs before the type of person we were getting," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "But I think the collective of his play and who he is has really added something very important to our offense.
"Ultimately, he’s making defenses pay for the over attention that Tyreek and Waddle get, and that space that’s added by, let’s say, call it you have a linebacker playing in the alley between the numbers and the hash and his landmark is three yards deeper based upon our offense and trying to stop the in-breaks for Tyreek and Waddle. Well, he’s making full use of those extra 3 yards and adding a real cool element to our offense that we needed every yard that he’s had for us this year. It was cool to see him make plays in opportune times today."