All Dolphins

How Jonnu Put Together a Historic Performance

Tight end Jonnu Smith had one of the greatest days ever for a Miami Dolphins tight end

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) catches a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends on the play in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) catches a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends on the play in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

In case there was any doubt left, the tight end is back in the Miami Dolphins passing game.

And it might be back better than ever.

Jonnu Smith has made plays here and there throughout the season, but he had performance to remember in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith finished with six catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in Dolphins history with at least 100 yards and two scores. The 101 yards represented a career high for him and the first 100-yard game for a Dolphins tight end since 2021 and his 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the longest play by a Miami tight end since 2020.

Mike Gesicki was the last tight end with those kind of numbers, with 115 yards against Jacksonville in 2021 and a 70-yard reception against San Francisco in 2020.

Smith also became the second tight end in the NFL this season with at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns — the first was the aforementioned Gesicki for the Cincinnati Bengals, against the Raiders in their last game before they faced Miami.

"I think it’s super cool," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game Sunday. "We’ve had plans to implement him in the past within the offense, so be it, the defense doesn’t allow for him to get as many catches as we would like for him. But it’s been really cool to see his progression from the prime time game we had against the Rams to now. Just being in the right spots. It’s just a lot of the reps that we’ve gotten throughout training camp and leading up to this point. So all of this that everyone is seeing isn’t new to our team, but now that he’s being implemented more and getting the ball, going through the progressions, that’s just what it is. He’s a baller."

SMITH A WELCOME ADDITION

It's no secret that the Dolphins didn't get a touchdown from any of their tight ends in 2023, but the addition of Smith in the offseason always figured to help solve the issue of lack of production from the position.

The addition of Smith, along with that of Odell Beckham Jr., was meant to give the Dolphins other options in the passing game, and that's what we're saying these days.

And as long as opponents are going to focus on making sure Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle don't beat them over the top, Tagovailoa is going to keep going to Smith.

"I knew it was a great add by Chris (Grier) and the pro (personnel) department just because of his skills with the ball in his hands, and then I knew second-hand from a couple of coaches that have been on staffs before the type of person we were getting," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "But I think the collective of his play and who he is has really added something very important to our offense.

"Ultimately, he’s making defenses pay for the over attention that Tyreek and Waddle get, and that space that’s added by, let’s say, call it you have a linebacker playing in the alley between the numbers and the hash and his landmark is three yards deeper based upon our offense and trying to stop the in-breaks for Tyreek and Waddle. Well, he’s making full use of those extra 3 yards and adding a real cool element to our offense that we needed every yard that he’s had for us this year. It was cool to see him make plays in opportune times today."

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News