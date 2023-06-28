Pro Bowl tailback Dalvin Cook used social media to share with the world he's turned down a visit with an NFL team. Here's how the possible suitors stack up.

Dalvin Cook has a way of sending out cryptic social media messages, addressing the narratives surrounding his free agency status to provide NFL fans some bread crumbs.

On Wednesday, a day after it was reported the Pro Bowl tailback is weighing multiple offers, Cook revealed that he's recently turned down a visit with an NFL club since his release from the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

An NFL source revealed that Miami — a team that has expressed interest in Cook and reportedly has made a standing offer, according to The Miami Herald — wasn't that team.

But Cook has made it clear he's being patient when it comes to picking his next home. He doesn't seem to be in a rush, and why should he be when training camp doesn't open until late next month? More importantly, he's being selective when it comes to decided his next team.

Here's a breakdown of how the four teams that reportedly have interest in Cook stack up against one another when it comes to the offensive fit, coaching, cap space, and the competition he'll face.

The Offensive Fit & Coach

Denver Broncos - What offensive player doesn’t want to be coached by Sean Payton? The legendary coach has earned that respect, and he’d easily dust off those Reggie Bush and Alvin Kamara-specific plays for Cook because of how similar a talent he is in open space. Even though the coaching staff is new, Denver has a well-established reputation for being a franchise that prides itself on possessing a potent rushing attack.

Miami Dolphins - Mike McDaniel is viewed as one of the brightest young innovators in the NFL, and last season’s sixth-place finish for the offense is proof of that. The Dolphins also run the outside zone scheme Cook prefers and is familiar with from his days running a similar scheme under Gary Kubiak in Minnesota. Cook’s production would benefit from the presence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the field, and vice versa.

New York Jets - The Jets will run a similar wide-zone run scheme under newly hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who flamed out in his one season as head coach in Denver. But Hackett was reunited with his former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the easiest way to be part of an elite offense is to join one with a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

New England Patriots - While Bill Belichick is destined to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach when he finally retires, the luster has dulled without Tom Brady running his offense. The Patriots do lean heavily on the run game, averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game in six of the past seven seasons.

Cap Space Available

Broncos - $8.8 million

When Payton was running the Saints front office he was notorious for putting together teams that lived off credit, pushing dead money to the next season. It’s hard to believe a leopard changes his spots in one offseason, so don’t be surprised if the Broncos use the remaining camp space to add veterans like Cook right before training camp’s start.

Dolphins - $14 million

The Dolphins have roughly $13.5 million in cap space to work with once cornerback Cam Smith’s $1.36 million cap charge goes on the books when he signs his rookie deal. That’s plenty of space to get a deal done for Cook. However, Miami has an extensive list of impending free agents who hope to receive a multi-year deal with the Dolphins before the 2023 season begins, and signing Cook would reduce the likelihood of some of those extensions.

Jets - $23.1 million

Jets have a significant amount of cap space, but plenty of it belongs to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who agreed to push the entirety of his $58.3 million fully guaranteed option bonus to 2024 with a gentleman’s agreement that he’d work out a new contract with the Jets before the 2023 season begins. But Rodgers likely would leave some of that cap space for Cook because the Pro Bowl tailback could help him win his second ring.

Patriots - $14.9 million

The Patriots, who also are courting Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins, not only have the immediate cap space to get whatever deal Cook desires done, but the Patriots are projected to have $122.5 million in cap space available in 2024. So Cook potentially could get the biggest bag from New England.

Roster Competition At Tailback

Broncos - Javonte Williams’ suffered one of the worst knee injuries four games into the 2022 season, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL), and posterolateral corner (PLC) in early October. He's reportedly expected to be medically cleared to participate in the start of training camp, but just about every tailback who suffers a similar knee injury admits they don’t feel like themselves until the second season. That might be why the Broncos are exploring other tailbacks to add to the backfield, which also features Samaje Perine, who hasn’t handled more than 95 carries in a season since 2017. Tony Jones Jr., Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie haven’t proven they are anything more than practice squad talent.

Dolphins - The Dolphins re-signed every tailback from last year’s team, which had a respectable yards per carry average (4.3 per attempt, which ranks 19th best in the NFL), but was one of eight teams that averaged less than 100 rushing yards per game. Only one team committed fewer carries than the Dolphins last season. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are viewed as Miami’s lead backs, and the Dolphins used a 2023 third-round pick to add former Texas A&M speedster De’Von Achane to the team. The addition of Cook likely would put Achane on ice for a season, and make Mostert or Wilson expendable.

Jets - Before suffering an ACL injury to his left knee in late October, Breece Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per carry and performed like one of the NFL’s most promising young stars. It’s impossible to predict how a running back will respond to his rehabilitation. The Jets will lean on Michael Carter, Zonovan "Bam" Knight, Ty Johnson and rookie Israel Abanikanda, a former Pittsburgh standout the Jets took in the fifth round, until Hall is cleared to participate in contact drills.

Patriots - Rhamondre Stevenson had a breakout season last year in New England, rushing for 1,049 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 210 carries and 69 receptions, which he turned into 421 yards. And the Patriots signed veteran Ty Montgomery to a two-year deal that could be worth $4 million if incentives are reached. Cook has the resume that hints he could handle becoming the focal point of New England’s offense, which typically aims for balance.