How Mike McDaniel Responded to Fans Booing
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was not surprised when the boo birds infiltrated Hard Rock Stadium during Miami's 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
He said he can empathize with the disappointed fans who were on hand to witness the thrashing. He said the team got exactly what he expected.
“I guess it didn’t hit me with surprise. I think people invest and have to go and believe in a team that has bottom-line, the droughts that this organization has incurred. I don’t take that lightly. So I would be dishonest if I told you that I didn’t expect that," McDaniel said Tuesday. "The worst part about all of that is you have people that I can relate where weeks are ruined with losses and the worst part about it is you don’t have any control. So that’s not a fun place to be in."
McDaniel said he has first-hand knowledge of investing time and/or money in a sporting event he is not coaching in and the team he has invested in has not played to their potential. It bothers him as well.
He went on to say it might bother him even more as a fan, because there is nothing he can do about it.
"I know sporting events where I’m rooting for a team and I’m not coaching in it, I get much more angry when there’s failure than when I’m coaching and I can actually problem solve something. It’s to be expected," McDaniel said. "This is the big leagues. To feel entitled to blind support, that’s not my cup to tea."
This wasn't the first time McDaniel expressed similar feelings about the fans, another example being understanding the frustration about the team's long playoff win drought.
McDaniel said all you can do is go back to the drawing board. As a coach he has to try to ensure it does not happen again. He also said he cannot find fault with those who get off the train until the team gets better.
"I think you have to go to work, problem solve and try to fix things as best you can and I don’t think we’re necessarily owed anything," McDaniel said. " I think people believe when you give them reason to believe and if people jump off the bandwagon – I’m not really villainizing the people who are jumping off the bandwagon; it’s more we gave them reason to.
"So that’s to be expected. I don’t think people pay what they pay to go to Hard Rock Stadium to watch us lose, so whatever results incurred by our game day failure, we deserve.”