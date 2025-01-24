How Much Is Holland Worth? And Who Will Give Him the Big Money?
The Miami Dolphins have more than two dozen players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 12, but safety Jevon Holland clearly stands out above all of them.
While it can be argued that ageless defensive lineman Calais Campbell is the best pending Dolphins UFA, it's Holland who's going to land the biggest contract and likely draw the most interest because of his age, performance and potential.
But just how much will Holland get on the open market? And is there a chance it will come from the Dolphins and he'll be back in 2025? Is there a chance the team might use the franchise tag on him? Or will he be another Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt, a good draft pick the team couldn't or wouldn't re-sign to a second contract?
Let's unpack it all.
THE DOLPHINS' STANCE WITH HOLLAND
I asked GM Chris Grier at the end-of-season press conference with him and Mike McDaniel how big of a priority, if at all, was keeping Holland, and the answer was a bit telling.
It wasn't quite the almost-goodbye that Grier used with Wilkins and Mike Gesicki in recent years when he said both players he earned the right to be free agents and test the market, but there also was nothing in his answer to suggest the Dolphins will fight very hard to keep Holland.
“Yeah, we had conversations throughout the summer with Jevón and his agent," Grier said. "Jevon has been a good player here, watched him grow both on and off the field as a person. You guys have gotten to see his personality, too, here. We put those (discussions) on hold once the season started. Both sides agreed, let’s just let him focus, focus on the year. We’re going to go through everything like we always do and talk through this year and see what happens here in the offseason.”
See what happens?
That's not quite the same as making something happen, that "something" being making sure the Dolphins retain Holland.
One way for the Dolphins to ensure they hang on to Holland would be to use the franchise tag on him, or even the transition tag, which would give them the opportunity to match any offer sheet the safety receives.
The price tag for those are $19.6 million for the franchise tag and $15.6 million for the transition tag, which immediately go against the cap once they're applied. And let's remember the Dolphins already are some $12 million over the salary cap right now and now to get in compliance with their Top 51 by that March 12 date.
The best guess from here is the Dolphins would like having Holland back, but only at a certain price.
WHAT HOLLAND WANTS
For his part, Holland's comments, both in his post-season media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex and his regular spot on the Breakin' House Rules podcast, have been pretty consistent in that he doesn't really have a strong preference where he plays in 2025.
"I'm optimistic and excited to be wherever I'm going to be at in a better situation next year here, next year somewhere else," Holland said the day after the Dolphins' season ended. "I don't really know. So, yeah, I'm just open to it."
Translation: Show me the money.
But exactly how much is Holland worth?
Former NFL executive Marc Ross, who now works for NFL Network and NFL.com, wrote a column this week on nine players about to get paid this offseason and it included Holland. He projected him getting a contract similar to the one that safety Jessie Bates III signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 that averages about $16 million annually.
The question, of course, could be asked whether they're comparable players because while Holland has been a solid starter, Bates is a two-time second-team AP All-Pro.
But Holland does have a great reputation nationally, including Pro Football Focus, which has him as the top pending free agent on defense. PFF has him matched with the Denver Broncos, where he would reunite with former Dolphins safety Brandon Jones, who went from a serviceable spot player to a Pro Bowl-caliber starter.
Losing Holland obviously would create a hole in the Dolphins secondary, which likely will be replacing the other starting safety given Jordan Poyer's free agent status, age and lackluster performance in 2024.
But there's only so far Miami will go financially to retain Holland, who is represented by Wilkins' agent David Mulugheta.
The Dolphins valued both Wilkins and Hunt but still watched them leave. It's probably more likely than not the same thing will happen with Holland.